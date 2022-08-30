2022 Emmys: Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, Kenan Thompson and all the stars to watch for

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will air Monday night. And if previous Emmy moments are an indication of what’s to come, this year’s show should be full of surprises.

The 2021 Emmys saw Cedric the Entertainer's opening monologue roast the British royal family, "Jeopardy!" and more.

Last year's show also took a political turn with a joke about California Gov. Gavin Newsom's recall, and a late-night pizza party ensued with Mandy Moore stripping down while having a slice of pie.

Here is what to expect at this year’s Emmy Awards.

EMMYS 2022: ‘SUCCESSION’ LEADS WITH 25 NOMINATIONS

Where to watch

The Emmy Awards will air on NBC this year.

The program traditionally airs Sunday nights. However, due to Sunday Night Football on NBC, it will be broadcast Monday.

It will also stream live on FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Peacock.

Host

The host of this year’s show is "Saturday Night Live" cast member Kenan Thompson. Thompson has called NBC his home for 20 years, as he is going into his 20th season on "SNL." His close working relationship with the network made naming him host an easy decision.

"Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special," Thompson said. "Like all TV fans, I can't wait to see the stars from my favorite shows."

After the Academy Awards went on without a host, the Emmys followed suit and conducted the show without a host in 2019. The decision did not go over well with viewers, and the Emmys decided to bring a host back for 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Thompson has been nominated for an Emmy six times, but this will be the first time he will be hosting the big night.

Presenters

The first round of presenters for the Emmy Awards has been announced and includes many fan favorites, some of whom are nominees.

Nominees scheduled to present this year include Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae and Selena Gomez, who is nominated as a producer for "Only Murders in the Building." While this is the first nomination for some of these presenters, others, like Smart and Einbinder, were nominees last year. Smart took home an award.

Past Emmy winners, including Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Kerry Washington, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel, will also present this year.

Nominees

Streaming services completely took over in nominations this year, with HBO topping the list at 108 nominations, and Netflix at 105.

There are a lot of first-time nominees attending the show this year, some of whom are new to the industry and some of whom are considered veterans. Actors such as Sydney Sweeney, Oscar Isaac, Lily James, Amanda Seyfried and Melanie Lynskey are all first-time nominees for their respective shows.

Some notable snubs this year included "Yellowstone," which, despite its popularity, failed to receive a single nomination, and "This Is Us," which also failed to receive nominations in the acting and writing categories for its final season.

Historic nominations

There are quite a few nominations that made history at the Emmy Awards this year.

Zendaya already made history in 2020 by becoming the youngest actress to win in the outstanding lead actress in a drama category. Having been nominated in the same category this year, she could make history as the youngest person to win two Emmys in the same category.

The actress is also making history as a producer. Zendaya took on that role when she returned for the second season of "Euphoria," which is nominated for outstanding drama series. She is the youngest person to be nominated for work as a producer.

Netflix’s "Squid Game" made history as the first-ever foreign language series to be nominated in the outstanding drama series category. The show also received five acting nominations for the stars of the series, all of whom are first-time Emmy nominees. The series received 14 nominations in all.