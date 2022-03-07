Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Russia-Ukraine war: Photos show death, devastation on Ukraine streets; Over 1.73M residents have fled

Monday marked the twelfth day of Russia's attempted invasion of Ukraine

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Ukrainian civilians speak to Fox News as they flee for safety amid Russian attacks Video

Ukrainian civilians speak to Fox News as they flee for safety amid Russian attacks

Foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reports the latest on the war from Kyiv.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than 400 civilians in Ukraine have died and another 800 have been injured during Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.

Monday marked the twelfth day of Russia's attempted invasion of Ukraine. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has confirmed 406 civilians killed in Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion began. And 801 more civilians were injured as of midnight Sunday, the office said, noting that fighting has stymied accurate reporting and the numbers are actually higher. 

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Meanwhile, 1,735,068 people were estimated to have fled Ukraine since February 24, the U.N. said Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES

  • Russia Ukraine
    Image 1 of 23

    People cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing the town of Irpin close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022.  (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  • A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces
    Image 2 of 23

    A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces looks at a dead body of a soldier lying in a forest in the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

  • Ukrainia Territorial Defense Forces volunteer at Kharkiv, Ukraine
    Image 3 of 23

    A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces inspects a damaged military vehicle in the outskirts Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

  • Irpin close to Kyiv, Ukraine
    Image 4 of 23

    Paramedics tend to an elderly man who lost consciousness after crossing the Irpin river while fleeing the town of Irpin close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022.  (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  • Col. Vladimir Zhoga's coffin
    Image 5 of 23

    Servicemen stand next to the coffin with the body of Col. Vladimir Zhoga, commander of a reconnaissance battalion of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People Republic, during a farewell ceremony in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022.  (AP Photo)

  • Relatives of Col. Vladimir Zhoga
    Image 6 of 23

    Relatives of Col. Vladimir Zhoga, commander of a reconnaissance battalion of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People Republic mourn during a farewell ceremony in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo)

  • Ukrainian civilians receive weapons training, in the outskirts of Lviv, western Ukraine
    Image 7 of 23

    Ukrainian civilians receive weapons training, in the outskirts of Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

  • Ukrainian soldiers and militiamen carry a woman in a wheelchair
    Image 8 of 23

    Ukrainian soldiers and militiamen carry a woman in a wheelchair as the artillery echoes nearby, while people flee Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

  • Ukrainian police officers help a woman
    Image 9 of 23

    Ukrainian police officers help a woman fleeing as the artillery echoes nearby in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022.  (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

  • Ukrainian women and children fleeing country
    Image 10 of 23

    A woman holds a baby as she walks with other who have fled Ukraine, at the border crossing in Budomierz, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022.  (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

  • Ukrainian refugees
    Image 11 of 23

    Ukrainian women sit inside a van as artillery echoes nearby, as people flee Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022.  (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

  • Ukrainian refugees
    Image 12 of 23

    Refugees wait in a crowd for transportation after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

  • Ukrainian refugees
    Image 13 of 23

    A wheelchair used to transport refugees fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine lies outside a tent, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

  • Ukrainian refugee beds
    Image 14 of 23

    A view of emergency beds available for refugees fleeing from Ukraine, in a sports hall, in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 7, 2022.  (Arne Dedert/dpa/via AP)

  • Ukrainian refugees
    Image 15 of 23

    People who have fled from Ukraine board a train heading for Warsaw at the station in Przemysl, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

  • Pet store near the train station in Przemysl, Poland
    Image 16 of 23

    U.S. soldiers from the 82nd Airborne walk past a pet store near the train station in Przemysl, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022.  (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

  • Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine
    Image 17 of 23

    A factory and a store burn after having been bombarded in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

  • Ukrainian woman prays inside Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church, Lviv
    Image 18 of 23

    A Ukrainian woman dressed in military attire prays inside the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022.  (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

  • Ukraine invasion victim
    Image 19 of 23

    The dead body of a person killed by Russian shelling lies covered in the street in the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022.  (AP Photo/Diego Herrera Carcedo)

  • Ukraine invasion victims
    Image 20 of 23

    The dead bodies of people killed by Russian shelling lie covered in the street in the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022.  (AP Photo/Diego Herrera Carcedo)

  • Ukrainian servicemen help elderly woman in Irpin, Ukraine
    Image 21 of 23

    Ukrainian servicemen help an elderly woman, in the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022.  (AP Photo/Andriy Dubchak)

  • Ukrainian refugees in blankets
    Image 22 of 23

    Refugees that fled Ukraine from the war cover themselves with a blanket while they wait for a bus to leave Korczowa border crossing, Poland, Sunday, March 6, 2022.  (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

  • Ukrainian man rides bicycle in Irpin
    Image 23 of 23

    A Ukrainian man rides his bicycle near a factory and a store burning after it had been bombarded in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022.  (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 