Russia-Ukraine war: Photos show death, devastation on Ukraine streets; Over 1.73M residents have fled

More than 400 civilians in Ukraine have died and another 800 have been injured during Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.

Monday marked the twelfth day of Russia's attempted invasion of Ukraine. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has confirmed 406 civilians killed in Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion began. And 801 more civilians were injured as of midnight Sunday, the office said, noting that fighting has stymied accurate reporting and the numbers are actually higher.

Meanwhile, 1,735,068 people were estimated to have fled Ukraine since February 24, the U.N. said Monday.

