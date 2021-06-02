CMT Music Awards 2021: The Nominees

The 2021 CMT Music Awards are around the corner.

This year's nominations are led by two of today's most popular acts: Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris.

Each of the two country music powerhouses earned themselves four nominations. Two of Morris' nods are shared with her husband, Ryan Hurd, their duet "Chasing After You," while a pair of Lambert's nominations are for her Elle King duet "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)."

Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, hosts of this year's broadcast, both clocked in with three nominations, as did Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton.

MIRANDA LAMBERT AND MAREN MORRIS LEAD 2021 CMT MUSIC AWARDS NOMINATIONS

Notably, controversial and scandal-embroiled singer Morgan Wallen didn't nab a single nomination this year. He's had some trouble earning awards and nominations since being caught using a racial slur on camera, and CMT has removed his videos from their programming.

The video of the year prize, the year's biggest award, initially nominated 14 musicians, though the nominees are paired down in the days and weeks before the show until only three finalists remain. Currently, Lambert, King, Brown, Ballerini, Carrie Underwood, John Legend, and Keith Urban are among those that still have a shot.

This is a unique year as well, as genre-bending tunes take center stage, such as Underwood and Legend's gospel collaboration and Urban's "One Too Many" with P!nk.

Here's a look at the 2021 CMT Music Award nominees:

Video of the year (finalists shown in italics)

Carrie Underwood with John Legend - "Hallelujah"

Dierks Bentley - "Gone"

Elle King and Miranda Lambert - "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"

Ingrid Andress - "Lady Like"

Kane Brown - "Worldwide Beautiful"

Keith Urban with P!nk - "One Too Many"

Kelsea Ballerini - "hole in the bottle"

Kenny Chesney - "Knowing You"

Maren Morris - "Better Than We Found It"

Mickey Guyton - "Heaven Down Here"

Miranda Lambert - "Settling Down"

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris - "Chasing After You"

Sam Hunt - "Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90's"

Willie Jones - "American Dream"

2021 CMT MUSIC AWARDS SET FOR JUNE 9

Female video of the year

Carly Pearce - "Next Girl"

Gabby Barrett - "The Good Ones"

Kelsea Ballerini - "hole in the bottle"

Maren Morris - "To Hell & Back"

Mickey Guyton - "Heaven Down Here"

Miranda Lambert - "Settling Down"

Male video of the year

Chris Stapleton - "Starting Over"

Darius Rucker - "Beers and Sunshine"

Kane Brown - "Worship You"

Luke Bryan - "Down To One"

Luke Combs - "Lovin' On You"

Thomas Rhett - "What's Your Country Song"

Duo/group video of the year

Brothers Osborne - "All Night"

Lady A - "Like A Lady"

Little Big Town - "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"

Old Dominion - "Never Be Sorry"

Parmalee and Blanco Brown - "Just The Way"

Runaway June - "We Were Rich"

Breakthrough video of the year

Dylan Scott - "Nobody"

Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town - "Fillin' My Cup"

HARDY - "Give Heaven Some Hell"

Lainey Wilson - "Things a Man Oughta Know"

Mickey Guyton - "Black Like Me"

Niko Moon - "GOOD TIME (Ride Along Video)"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Collaborative video of the year

Carrie Underwood with John Legend - "Hallelujah"

Chris Young and Kane Brown - "Famous Friends"

Elle King and Miranda Lambert - "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"

Keith Urban with P!nk - "One Too Many"

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris - "Chasing After You"

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard - "Undivided"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CMT performance of the year

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs "1, 2 Many"

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Dan + Shay "I Should Probably Go To Bed"

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus "This Is Us"

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey "The Other Girl"

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Little Big Town "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"

From CMT Crossroads - Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price "Twinkle Twinkle"

The show airs Wednesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. EST on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT Australia.