Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen named ACM Awards 2021 new artists of the year

The Academy of Country Music (ACM) on Thursday named Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen as the best new female and male artists of the year.

The announcement comes a little over a week before the 56th ACM Awards are set to take place in Nashville, Tenn., where both country artists are set to perform.

News of the achievement was delivered to the artists by this year's ACM Awards host Keith Urban.

Shared on the ACM's Twitter account, Urban, 53, recorded personalized videos for both musicicans.

"Gabby, it's Keith Urban here with some mighty fine news. I'm here to let you know that, Gabby Barrett, you are the winner of the ACM best new female artist of the year," Urban says in his video to Barrett, 21.

Barrett was stunned by the announcement, letting out a squeal and smiling wide.

"Oh my goodness, I don't really know what to say. This is unbelievable. Thank you so much. This is such an honor. Ever since I came into the country music community everybody's been absolutely wonderful to me so thank you so much. It's more than I deserve. I don't even know what to say. I'm just very honored...This made the whole year for me so thank you!" the "I Hope" singer reacted.

Meanwhile, Allen, 34, was in the studio when he was caught on camera being handed a "letter" to open. Inside was a video of Urban delivering the news that he's received the same honor in the male category for 2021.

"Jimmie, it's Keith here. I hope you're feeling good. You're about to feel a whole lot better because, Jimmie Allen, I'm here to let you know that you are the winner of the ACM best new male artist of the year," Urban says.

"Stop playing bro! Stop playing!" Allen reacted with glee as he jumped to his feet.

The 2021 ACM Awards will be held on April 18. Urban, a 15-time ACM Award winner, will co-host the event alongside Mickey Guyton, a new female artist of the year nominee.

Other country artists scheduled to perform include Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton, Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton, and more.