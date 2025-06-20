From batteries to toothpaste, get your everyday essentials on sale during Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is back and bigger than ever! Whether you’re stocking up on household staples or hunting for the latest tech gadgets, Amazon’s annual sale offers impressive deals all around.

For those looking to stock up on their everyday essentials, Prime provides you with the perfect opportunity to do so. Batteries, toothbrushes, mops and everything in between are currently on sale.

To take advantage of Amazon Prime Day deals, running July 8 to July 11, you must be an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Original price: $20.99

Crest Pro-Health gum detoxify toothpaste helps reverse gingivitis and whiten your teeth at the same time. Even those with sensitive teeth can use Crest Pro-Health.

16 BEAUTY PRODUCTS TO GET YOUR SKIN READY FOR SUMMER

Original price: $109.96

Get a better clean when you use a Philips Sonicare 5300 electric toothbrush. It has a pressure sensor that lets you know if you’re applying the right amount of pressure while you brush. You can choose from three different settings: clean mode, gum care mode and whitening mode.

Original price: $31.96

Dove body wash hydrates your skin, giving it a healthy glow. The infusion of cucumber and green tea is gentle on your skin and leaves you smelling incredible.

KEEP YOUR KITCHEN SPOTLESS WITH THESE 12 CLEANING PRODUCTS

Original price: $29.79

Always have tissues on hand with this Puffs Plus Lotion 18-count. The Plus Lotion tissues are the softest tissues Puff offers. They hold up better than regular tissues and provide a gentler experience.

Original price: $10.99

Dove Men + Care body wash is plant-based and made with notes of blood orange and sage. The combination of proteins, vitamins and amino acids all work together to give you softer, healthier skin.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $11.87

Running out of batteries when you need them most is a huge pain. The Amazon Basics 24-count of AA and AAA batteries makes sure you always have batteries on hand. Use them in everyday devices like cameras, toys and game controllers.