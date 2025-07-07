Prime Day workout deals: Save on equipment, smart trackers and more

Amazon Prime Day, running from July 8 through July 11, is the perfect time to revamp your fitness routine. From rowing machines to state-of-the-art fitness trackers, you'll find fantastic discounts on a wide range of gear. You'll also find deals on equipment such as treadmills, walking pads and vibration plates to boost your health and keep you motivated.

Original price: $199.99

The Lifepro waver vibration plate exercise machine delivers a full-body workout. You can stand, sit or perform exercises on its platform, which stimulates muscle contractions. The exercises can improve circulation, flexibility, balance and muscle strength.

Original price: $399

The Oura Ring 4 is designed for comprehensive health and wellness tracking. It is sleek, smooth, and comfortable to wear, featuring innovative sensing technology with multiple sensors for blood oxygen, heart rate and heart rate variability.

Original price: $299

The YOSUDA rowing machine is designed to provide a full-body workout quietly. It features plenty of resistance, an LCD monitor to track workout data, and transport wheels that can move your machine from room to room.

Original price: $139.99

Get your steps in with this walking pad with incline. The compact and versatile under-desk treadmill has a 2.5 horsepower motor for quiet operation. A standout feature is the adjustable incline capability that adds intensity to your walk.

Original price: $189.99

The CAP barbell-coated hex weight set features a pair of 5 lb, 10 lb, 15 lb, 20 lb and 25 lb dumbbells with black A-frame. Their hexagonal shape prevents rolling, while the durable rubber coating protects floors and minimizes wear and tear on the weights. They feature contoured, knurled chrome handles for a secure and comfortable grip during workouts.

Original price: $45

Prime Day is your chance to grab the trending Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler. This classic tumbler keeps your drinks cold with its double-wall vacuum insulation. The tumbler is also leakproof, and its narrow base is designed to fit most car cupholders. The comfort grip handle makes it easy to take your tumbler wherever you go.

Original price: $899.99

The Sunny Health & Fitness Premium foldable treadmill is compact, featuring a soft drop hydraulic system that allows for easy and safe folding. The treadmill includes 24 pre-set workout programs, and its LED display lets you track key metrics like speed, time and distance.

Original price: $52.99

Get a quick workout with the Sunny Health and Fitness mini stepper. Designed for cardio workouts at home, it features independent hydraulic pistons that provide smooth stepping motions, mimicking stair climbing.

Original price: $44.99

Outfit your home gym with the Marcy EVA foam interlocking flooring mat for a cushioned and protective surface. These interlocking tiles are easy to assemble, offering shock absorption and noise reduction.

Original price: $65

The CamelBak Hydrobak light bike hydration backpack is designed for outdoor enthusiasts. It features a 1.5-liter Crux Reservoir with a Quicklink disconnect for easy refills and efficient water delivery. The pack features an Air Support Light Back Panel and a ventilated harness to keep you cool and comfortable.

Original price: $45.99

Join the weighted vest fitness movement with this easy-to-wear vest. It's designed to add resistance to a variety of workouts, including cardio, strength training, walking and running. It fits comfortably without chafing, thanks to adjustable straps that ensure a secure fit during movement.

Original price: 39.99

This CAP Barbell adjustable weighted vest features removable weight inserts, allowing you to customize the load to your desired intensity. It's made from breathable neoprene and features adjustable straps to ensure a secure and comfortable fit during walking, running and strength training activities.

Original price: $29.99

The Owala FreeSip water bottle is known for its unique spout, which allows you to either sip upright through the built-in straw or chug from the wider opening. The bottle keeps drinks cold for hours thanks to its double-wall, insulated stainless-steel construction.

Original price: $59.99

This push-up board features multiple holes or slots that allow you to insert detachable handles, enabling you to perform push-ups with proper form and target specific muscle groups. Take with you for an on-the-go workout.

Original price: $132.99

This smart scale measures weight, body fat percentage, muscle mass and water percentage. Measurement results can be sent to your mobile device via Bluetooth for easy sharing.