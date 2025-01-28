Keep your kitchen spotless with these 12 cleaning products

Keeping your kitchen clean not only helps when you go to cook, it feels like a big accomplishment when you’re done. It may be time to ditch your old all-purpose cleaner and paper towels for something more powerful.

From eco-friendly cleaners to the right scrub brushes, these cleaning products can help you clean every surface of your kitchen. There are also options for keeping your appliances clean, moping the floors and removing built-up dust.

The Pink Stuff is a multipurpose cleaner you can use on most of your kitchen surfaces. It’s a vegan, all-natural cleaning paste that’s safe and non-toxic. It’s also made from environmentally responsible ingredients. You can also get a spray version rather than paste, for even easier use.

Mrs. Meyers cleaner comes in a variety of different delicious smells. It’s made from natural ingredients and uses real plants and fruit juices to create the scents. You can use it on hardwood floors, tile, countertops, walls and more.

To combat sticky or burnt residue on your dishes, grab a Scrub Daddy three-pack. These sponges are designed to clean your dishes fast without scratching. Just use cold water when you need a firmer sponge and hot when you want a softer sponge.

O-Cedar EasyWring mops have become hugely popular, and for good reason: they make moping a lot easier. The mop bucket design allows for hands-free wringing and has a built-in splash guard to ensure the dirty water stays in the bucket. You can also wash the microfiber mop heads, so you can reuse them over and over.

There’s also a scrubbing attachment for the O-Cedar mop. With it, you can scrub your floors, shower and walls with ease.

Mr. Clean’s Clean Freak all-purpose cleaner is great for when you have difficult messes to tackle. It has 3x the cleaning power of leading bleach sprays and smells fresh and clean. The Power Nozzle provides large coverage so you can clean countertops, bathtubs and stainless steel faster. You can also get a set of refills for your sprayer.

The disinfecting process is an important part of cleaning your kitchen, especially when cooking. Keep your counters clean with Clorox disinfecting wipes. You can get a value of pack of wipes from Amazon. You’ll get four large containers of wipes, two lemon-scented and two fresh-scented.

Cleaning can do a number on your hands, but you can protect them with this three-pack of household gloves. They’re long, rubber gloves that are waterproof, so you can reuse them every time you clean.

A Swifer WetJet starter kit helps you clean your floors daily, in between mopping. A Swiffer is easy to use and picks up dirt, pet hair and dust on your kitchen floors. The kit comes with the Swiffer, a bottle of cleaning solution and a 10-pack of mop pads.

Tired of fingerprints all over your stainless steel appliances? Keep them cleaner with Weiman stainless steel cleaner. The citrus-scented cleaner removes fingerprints and other residue on your appliances and prevents them from appearing for longer.

Ditch paper towels and choose microfiber cleaning cloths for a more eco-friendly option. This 12-pack of clothes isideal for cleaning any surface in your kitchen. You can just throw them in the washing machine when you’re done, and you’ll always have a cleaning cloth as your disposal.

Make dusting easy with a Swiffer duster. The extendable arm helps you clean hard-to-reach places like the top of your refrigerator or cabinets. In the duster kit, you get the Swiffer duster and 12 dusting heads.

Deep cleaning requires a good set of kitchen cleaning brushes. This five-pack of cleaning brushes has a dish scouring pad, two scrub brushes, a bendable kitchen brush, a tile brush and two groove gap brushes. With this set, you can clean every inch of your kitchen.