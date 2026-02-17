This week's Best Buy deals: Save up to 35% on laptops, appliances, robot vacuums and more

Best Buy is running sales on everything from must-have tech items to appliances and home gadgets. This week, find Bose headphones for nearly $130 off, a 75-inch Samsung TV for $200 off and a KitchenAid dishwasher for just over 30% off.

Latest deals

GE 1.6 cubic foot over-the-range microwave: $229.99 (35% off)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+: $159.99 (27% off)

Samsung 55-inch The Frame Series QLED 4K TV: $799.99 (20% off)

Microsoft Surface laptop: $1,199.99 (20% off)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7: $899.99 (18% off)

Samsung stackable smart front load washer: $899.99 (17% off)

Apple AirPods Max: $499.99 (9% off)

AirTags help you avoid losing your most important belongings. They connect to the FindMy network for fast tracking, or turn on lost mode and get alerts as soon as your item is detected. Use one to always keep track of your wallet, remote, luggage or even your pet.

The AirPods 4 come with Active Noise Cancellation for tuning out the world, while a Transparency option keeps you aware of your surroundings. They automatically connect to Apple devices, and even pair with non-Apple tech. You also get up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. However, the included charging case lets you listen for even longer.

The 24-hour battery life on the Bose QuietComfort headphones allows for all-day listening sessions. Charge them for 15 minutes and get an additional 2.5 hours of playtime. Noise cancellation and transparency modes give you power over how much you hear, while the bold, colorful design keeps you looking stylish.

Get started on your work in under 10 seconds when you power up the Lenovo IdeaPad. It comes with ChromeOS built in, so you can easily access all things Google, including its AI, Gemini. With up to 10 hours of battery life, you’ll have enough power at a reasonable price point. Snag it while it's 52% off.

A 43-inch TCL TV for less than $200 is a steal, delivering enhanced color and a brighter backlight that shows the real depth of your favorite shows and movies. Since it also has Dolby Atmos Audio built in, this TV delivers clear, quality sound, whether you’re gaming or watching TV. Speaking of gaming, there's also an Auto Game Mode to help reduce lag.

The Samsung 75-inch smart TV comes packed with features, including Motion Xcelerator to reduce lag when watching sports or gaming, and a color booster that makes content look more realistic. Sign in to Samsung TV Plus to access thousands of free channels and streaming apps.

If you’re a dedicated gamer, the Digital Edition of the PlayStation 5 includes 825GB of storage. The near-instant load times make gaming faster than ever before, while Game Boost creates a faster and smoother gaming experience that’s improved from the PS4.

Air fry, heat up leftovers, connect to Wi-Fi and more with GE’s slide-in convection range. With the SmartHQ app, you can control your oven from anywhere in your home and use no-preheat options to crisp and warm up leftovers more quickly. When you need to keep food warm while finishing up other sides, just place it on the low-heat warming zone.

A KitchenAid built-in dishwasher gives you the spotless results you’ve always wanted, thanks to more than 50 wash jets that reach every nook and cranny of your dishes. The ProDry system completely dries the dishes, leading to table-ready flatware. Skip the manual maintenance with a self-cleaning filtration system that captures food particles and clears itself as the dishwasher drains.

Sleek-looking with an extra-large capacity, this Frigidaire refrigerator has a generous freezer and fridge space, complete with a water and ice dispenser. Movable door bins, shelves and product drawers ensure you have the storage you need, organized the way you want it. There’s a built-in water filter for cleaner tasting drinks, too.

Use the Dreame Ultra Gen 2 robot vacuum and mop system to clean your home without lifting a finger, reaching those hard-to-reach spots under your furniture. The mop system scrubs away stains and stuck-on messes, while the powerful suction detangles hair.

The MacBook Air comes with the M4 chip, giving you faster performance so you can work across multiple apps or play graphically demanding games. It also features Apple Intelligence to answer your questions, help you craft e-mails and much more. With an 18-hour battery life, you can take the laptop anywhere.

Keep your home’s air fresh and dust-free with Levoit’s smart air purifier. Pet hair, airborne particles and smoke are no match for the purifier, which has a Pet Mode that cranks up fan speeds. Control the purifier easily from the app, where you can set schedules and get real-time air quality reports. This one particularly comes in handy during spring allergy season.

Anything but fragile, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE comes with an Armor Aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass that are less prone to cracking — case or no case. Perfect for photographers, the S25 has Generative Edit that lets you move, resize or erase anything in the frame. You can access a personalized AI assistant through Gemini, which offers up image ideas, answers questions and translates.