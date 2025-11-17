Lowe's early Black Friday tool drop is loaded with DeWalt, Craftsman and Kobalt essentials up to 50% off

In the lead up to Black Friday, Lowe’s is slashing prices on everything from tools to appliances. Name brands like Craftsman, DeWalt and Frigidaire are all heavily discounted. Power tools and lawn equipment such as circular saws, chainsaws and leaf blowers are on sale, as well as tool chests and holiday lights, so there’s something the whole family can enjoy. Whether you’re looking for the dad who spends weekends in the garage or the busy family that needs a fridge upgrade, now’s the time to shop for holiday gifts.

SKIL orbital sander: $29.98 (25% off)

Hisense 17.2-cu ft bottom-freezer refrigerator: $699 (36% off)

Craftsman 9-drawer rolling tool bench with red, white and blue drawers: $699 (30% off)

100-count multi-colored holiday lights: $4.98 (45% off)

Werner 8-foot ladder: $79 (50% off)

Bissell PowerClean FurFinder cordless pet stick vacuum: $179.99 (22% off)

Greenworks electric pressure washer: $99 (29% off)

DeWalt circular saw: $129 (19% off)

Original price: $679

DeWalt is a top brand among professionals and home DIYers alike. Stock up on a good selection of what DeWalt has to offer with this five-tool combo kit. Included is a drill and impact driver, a circular saw, multitool and reciprocating saw. Everything you’ll need for all your home DIY projects is most of what you’d need on a job site.

Original price: $229

Kobalt’s impact wrench keeps up with big-name brands like DeWalt and Craftsman, but is on the slightly more affordable side. The wrench delivers up to 650 foot-pound of torque while still being compact enough to fit into tight spaces. A newly-designed grip gives you staying power if you’re working long days, and is specifically designed for automotive workers. Especially helpful for mechanics, the hand-tight mode senses when lug nuts are too tight and automatically shuts the wrench off.

Original price: $428

Kobalt’s cordless leaf blower actually gives you a decent run time: two and a half hours (on low) using both the included batteries. Other cordless brands run for about 15 to 20 minutes before needing to fully recharge. The variable speed trigger allows you to increase or decrease power with a single button, so you don’t have to stop working while you adjust. At less than nine pounds, the leaf blower is relatively lightweight, making long sessions easier on your arms and shoulders.

Original price: $199

A Kobalt chainsaw is an ideal option for beginners that have smaller limbs and branches they need to cut up. There’s an automatic oiling feature that makes maintenance easier. Safety features, like the electronic chain brake, automatically stop the chainsaw when snagged or stuck to help prevent injuries. A battery is included with the chainsaw, but you can also use 24-volt batteries from other Kobalt tools.

Original price: $219

Cut drywall, sand corners and tackle grout in half the time with DeWalt’s multitool. With three speeds, you can ramp up the power when you need it, or slow it down when working with more delicate materials. DeWalt’s Quick-Change accessory system allows for fast, wrench-free attachments. The bright LED light on the multitool makes working in dark corners or at night easier.

Original price: $179

Looking for a powerhouse drill with a battery that will last for days, if not weeks with less frequent use? The DeWalt cordless drill is hard to beat. You’ll be able to easily illuminate your workspace with the built-in LED light, and the drill’s rubberized body makes it easy to grip, no matter how tough the job is. This drill comes with a battery, a charger and a belt hook that adjusts to any workbelt.

Original price: $539

Stop using your garage floor as tool storage and go with this Craftsman rolling tool cabinet instead. Made of ultra-durable steel, the cabinet comes with 10 drawers that each support up to 100 pounds. The wheels help roll the tool chest around your workspace and toe-locking brakes make stopping the chest simple. You get a sturdy tool chest with a top that doubles as a workbench. The embossed top mat keeps it safe from dings and scrapes.

Original price: $1,399

Frigidaire’s sleek-looking side-by-side refrigerator is a stainless steel beauty with ample space. It resists fingerprints, making it easy to keep clean, even for busy households. The extra-tall ice and water dispenser can fit tall bottles and includes a filtration system that keeps your water tasting fresh. The gallon door bins on the inside can fit large gallons of milk and juice, another perk for larger families. If you’re looking for a fridge with a few extra perks but without all the high-tech screens, this affordable option is for you.

Original price: $329

Another top tier brand, Craftsman’s six-tool combo kit delivers long-lasting tools that hold a charge. The set includes a circular saw, reciprocating saw, drill, driver, oscillating multitool and a handheld work light. Each tool is designed with professionals in mind, so they’re lightweight but deliver on torque and speed. Red is reliable, and you won’t be disappointed with the quality or performance of Craftsman power tools.

Original price: $299

Kobalt’s air compressor kit includes a six-gallon compressor, a finish nailer, a brad nailer and a pin nailer, so you can be ready to work immediately. You can operate two tools simultaneously, making this set ideal for busy job sites. An extra-long air hose connects all your tools to the compressor, giving you up to 25 feet of reach.