Boston mayor shades Mamdani over friendly White House meeting: I'm uninterested in 'bromance' with Trump

Democratic Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told reporters Monday that she wasn't interested in a "bromance" with the Trump administration after New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's friendly meeting with the president.

"I’m not interested in a bromance with the federal regime," Wu said, according to The New York Times, which obtained audio from her conversation with reporters on Monday.

Mamdani met with the president at the White House on Friday, where President Donald Trump called Mamdani a "rational person." Trump said after the meeting that they both wanted New York City to do well, and the meeting's affable tone drew considerable attention, since both men had traded sharp barbs in recent months.

"From my point of view, flattery is not the way," Wu said, according to the Boston Globe. "I think Boston residents want to stand strong on our values and to get things done and to keep moving forward, and that’s what we’re going to continue to do."

A Mamdani spokeswoman who was asked about Wu's comments referred to Mamdani's earlier comments about the meeting, where he said he still believed Trump was a threat to democracy, but it was his job as the next mayor to work with "everyone and anyone" to improve people's lives, according to the Times.

Wu has been outspoken in her criticism of the administration's immigration policy and has defended her city's sanctuary status.

"If it came with a promise to stop snatching residents illegally off the streets, stop prosecuting his political enemies, stop cutting life-saving research and funding?" she told reporters Monday, according to the Globe. "Sure, I would be open to a conversation at that point."

Wu accused the Trump administration of being a party that "doesn’t follow the law" during a press conference in August.

"At a time when this federal administration is already causing so much fear and harm in our communities, these threats are serious and consequential," she said. "Stop attacking our cities to hide your administration's failures. Unlike the Trump administration, Boston follows the law… You are wrong on the law, and you are wrong on safety."

Mamdani said after his meeting in the Oval Office that he still believed the president was a fascist.

"Everything that I've said in the past, I continue to believe," Mamdani told NBC's Kristen Welker on Sunday.

Mamdani said he "appreciated" his conversation with Trump for being honest about areas of disagreement while open to focusing on the interests of New Yorkers and the affordability crisis.

The White House and Mamdani's team did not immediately return requests for comment.