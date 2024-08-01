Expand / Collapse search
Harrison Ford says acting in Marvel film required him to be ‘an idiot for money’

The 'Indiana Jones' alum said his 1st foray into the Marvel Universe was 'fun' and he 'enjoyed it'

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Harrison Ford walks the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards Video

Harrison Ford walks the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Harrison Ford strolled the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, where he will receive the Career Achievement Award.

Harrison Ford does not take himself too seriously. 

The actor is appearing in his first Marvel film as the Red Hulk, using motion-capture technology to achieve the character's transformation. When asked what it took to film those scenes, the frequently blunt "Indiana Jones" actor told Variety, "What did it take? It took not caring. It took being an idiot for money, which I’ve done before."

However, he was quick to clarify he was not criticizing the movie. 

"I don’t mean to disparage it," The 82-year-old said. "I’m just saying you have to do certain things that normally your mother would not want you to do — or your acting coach, if you had one. But it’s fun, and I enjoyed it. I had a great time, and I’m delighted at the response that we got with the trailer."

Harrison Ford doing his impression of the Red Hulk

Harrison Ford doing his impression of the Red Hulk at Comic-Con. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

When reporter Angelique Jackson said that Ford had given fans at Comic-Con a "taste of that Red Hulk inside Harrison," he joked, "Let’s keep him inside."

Ford is playing Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, who transforms into the Red Hulk in the new Anthony Mackie-led "Captain America: Brave New World" film out next year. 

"What did it take? It took not caring. It took being an idiot for money, which I’ve done before."

— Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford smiles on the red carpet for "Indiana Jones"

Harrison Ford's first Marvel film is set to release next year. (Hannes P Albert/picture alliance)

The Han Solo actor left Variety with one final zinger after the reporter said that one of the actors revealed that Ford being in the movie was "scratching that itch in his nerdy little heart." She asked, "What part of your inner nerd are you satisfying by joining the [Marvel Comic Universe]?"

"Well, if I’m going to scratch, it’s usually my butt," Ford quipped as he moved on to another reporter.

Harrison Ford wears a tux on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival.

Harrison Ford will play Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the next "Captain America" installment. (Laurent KOFFEL)

The "Star Wars" alum is taking over the role from William Hurt who died in 2022. 

Harrison Ford on the set of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Harrison Ford on the set of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." (Robino Salvatore/GC Images)

"He laid a very firm foundation for the character, I respect him enormously in the work that he did in his lifetime," Ford told People magazine last weekend. "God bless his soul. I'm delighted to be able to stand on his shoulders and continue playing the character."

