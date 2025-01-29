Spider-Man voice actor said his 'biggest fear' was new Disney+ series being 'annoying and woke'

Spider-Man voice actor, Hudson Thanes, told Collider in an interview published on Tuesday that he was worried the new Disney+ series, "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spiderman," would be "annoying and woke."

Although the voice actor felt some trepidation about how the new series would be written, he was pleasantly surprised when he finally saw the script.

"I thought it was awesome. I mean, my biggest fear was that it was gonna be annoying and woke, and it wasn't, and I was like, 'Yes, this is great, it's so well written,' like it feels real. I'm the oldest of five boys, so I feel like I kind of know what's happening in their lives and in high school, and it felt like it was doing that justice," Thanes said.

'PUNISHER' WRITER HITS COMIC BOOK GIANTS MARVEL, DC FOR WOKE SHIFT: 'ONLY HIRE PEOPLE WHO AGREE WITH THEM'

Thanes' fear of the new series being too woke and alienating long-time fans was not unfounded, however, with Marvel's 2023 release of "The Marvels" being a prime example.

"The Marvels," headlined by actress Brie Larson, was derided by critics from many of the most powerful media outlets as yet another flop.

Lindsey Bahr of the Associated Press noted that this film was part of a phenomenon of "pandering" among Marvel properties.

"As is often the case with Marvel’s girl power attempts, it feels a little pandering in all the wrong places and doesn’t really engage with any specific or unique female point of view," she wrote.

'CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD' STAR SAYS THE CHARACTER SHOULD NOT REPRESENT AMERICA

Marvel's upcoming release of its fourth "Captain America" movie has also garnered some controversy recently, stemming from comments made by its lead actor.

Anthony Mackie, the star of Marvel's soon-to-release "Captain America: Brave New World," said that the iconic character should not "represent" America.

"Captain America represents a lot of different things and I don’t think the term ‘America’ should be one of those representations. It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable," he stated.

The actor made the comments on a press tour for the fourth installment of the Captain America franchise at the Hotel De La Ville in Rome, Italy, on January 27.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mackie released a statement on his Instagram account on Wednesday, clarifying his controversial comments on the iconic American superhero.

"Let me be clear about this, I’m a proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like CAP is the honor of a lifetime. I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country. CAP has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to," Mackie said.

Fox News' Alexander Hall and Joshua Nelson contributed to this report.