DeSantis campaign ad highlights governor's support for his wife during her battle with breast cancer

EXCLUSIVE: The re-election campaign for Gov. Ron DeSantis is out with a new ad highlighting Florida first lady Casey DeSantis discussing how he helped her with her recent battle with breast cancer.

The 60-second ad stars first lady DeSantis discussing how her recent battle with breast cancer showed what she suggests is the true depth of the governor's character.

"If you want to know who Ron DeSantis really is, when I was diagnosed with cancer, and I was facing the battle for my life, he was the dad who took care of my children when I couldn't," the Florida first lady says in the ad. "

"He was there to pick me off of ground when I literally could not stand."

The ad, which will run state-wide in Florida, comes one year after Casey DeSantis was diagnosed with breast cancer. The first lady has since been declared cancer-free by doctors, but the ad serves as a behind-the-scenes glance into the support her husband provided her.

DeSantis is vying for a second term as chief executive of the Sunshine State this November. Polling shows the first-term Republican leading his Democratic challenger, ex-governor and former Rep. Charlie Crist.

Despite being in office only four years, DeSantis has emerged as a favorite of the GOP grassroots. That popularity, in turn, has led to speculation the governor could be a 2024 presidential candidate, regardless of whether former President Trump chooses to mount another run for the White House.

"People have asked me about that, probably about a thousand different times," the governor told Fox News earlier this year. "I'm basically, I'm keeping my eye on the ball here in Florida."