Man’s extreme energy drink habit leads to concerning medical discovery, doctors say

Eight energy drinks per day may lead to serious health consequences, recent research suggests.

A relatively healthy man in his 50s suffered a stroke from the overconsumption of unnamed energy beverages, according to a scientific paper published in the journal BMJ Case Reports by doctors at Nottingham University Hospitals in the U.K.

The unnamed man was described as "normally fit and well," but was experiencing left-side weakness, numbness and ataxia, also known as poor coordination or unsteady walking.

When the man sought medical attention, it was confirmed via MRI that he had suffered an ischemic thalamic stroke, the report stated.

The patient’s blood pressure was high upon admission to the hospital, was lowered during treatment and then rose again after discharge, even though he was taking five medications.

The man revealed that he consumed eight cans of energy drink per day, each containing 160 mg of caffeine. His caffeine consumption had not been recorded upon admission to the hospital.

Once the man stopped drinking caffeine, his blood pressure normalized, and he was taken off antihypertensive medications.

Based on this case, the authors raised the potential risks associated with energy drinks, especially regarding stroke and cardiovascular disease.

They also highlighted the importance of "targeted questioning in clinical practice and greater public awareness."

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel reacted to the case study in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"This case report illustrates the high risk associated with a large volume of energy drink consumption, especially because of the high caffeine content, which can raise your blood pressure substantially," said Siegel, who was not involved in the study.

"In this case, the large amount of caffeine appears to have led directly to very high blood pressure and a thalamic stroke, which is likely a result of that soaring blood pressure."

Fox News Digital reached out to the case study authors and various energy drink brands for comment.