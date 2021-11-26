Have leftover turkey this Thanksgiving? Make these turkey cranberry sliders

If you have leftover turkey this Thanksgiving, try delicious sandwich sliders post-holiday.

These Thanksgiving Leftover Sliders from Jessica Randhawa, the head chef, recipe creator, photographer and writer behind The Forked Spoon , are the perfect middle between the two extremes. They only take 10 minutes to prep, but with a generous hit of flavor from Asiago cheese, fresh thyme and more, the sliders will satisfy your taste buds, too.

"My family has been enjoying these sliders for lunch with this recipe for the last five years, and they look forward to it as much as Thanksgiving dinner itself," Randhawa tells Fox News. "For this recipe, always be sure to use sweet rolls, as the sweetness complements the savory turkey meat and the tart cranberry sauce perfectly in a fusion of flavors."

Leftover Turkey Cranberry Sliders by Jessica Randhawa, head chef at The Forked Spoon

Makes 12 servings

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

12 Hawaiian rolls (soft, halved)

1 pound leftover carved turkey (thinly sliced)

1 cup cranberry sauce

2 ounces cream cheese

1 tablespoon milk

2 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 cup Asiago cheese (shredded)

Fresh cracked pepper

2 tablespoon butter (melted)

Sea salt

Fresh thyme (for topping (optional))

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 °F. Lightly grease a 9x11 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium bowl, mix together the cream cheese, milk, and mayo. Carefully cut rolls in half. Layer the bottom halves first with turkey and then with the cream cheese mixture (put the turkey on first and then the cream cheese mixture, so the rolls don’t get soggy). Place a generous dollop of cranberry sauce over the top and evenly distribute the cheese between the sandwiches. Place the top of the rollback on each sandwich and brush the top with melted butter. Sprinkle the top with sea salt and bake for 20-25 minutes or until cheese is melted and tops are golden brown (if the tops brown too quickly, carefully place a sheet of foil over the baking dish). Remove from oven, sprinkle with fresh chopped thyme and serve.