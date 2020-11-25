Tank Green, Flame Red Ram 1500 pickups honor US Marines

Ram is giving thanks to the U.S. Marines with a limited edition pickup honoring the maritime land force service.

It’s the fourth in a series of Built to Serve Ram 1500s saluting each of the five branches of the U.S. Military.

The package is available on any Ram 1500 configuration for $2,750 and includes a choice of Tank Green or Flame Red paint, blacked-out trim, Built to Serve logos, PALS/MOLLE webbing on the front seatbacks, Velcro panels for military patches on the seatback shoulders and unique 20-inch grey-tinted wheels.

The trucks also come with the 4x4 Off-Road Group of skid plates, tow hooks, heavy-duty shocks, all-terrain tires, electronic-locking rear differential and hill-descent control.

Ram will build just 1,000 trucks in each color. It previously released versions inspired by the Army, Navy and Air Force and is expected to release a model for the U.S. Coast Guard in about three months.

