Proud American
Tank Green, Flame Red Ram 1500 pickups honor US Marines

Fourth in the brand's 'Built to Serve' line of trucks saluting the US Military

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Ram is giving thanks to the U.S. Marines with a limited edition pickup honoring the maritime land force service.

It’s the fourth in a series of Built to Serve Ram 1500s saluting each of the five branches of the U.S. Military.

The Flame Red paint echos the color of the U.S. Marines flag

The Flame Red paint echos the color of the U.S. Marines flag (Ram)

The package is available on any Ram 1500 configuration for $2,750 and includes a choice of Tank Green or Flame Red paint, blacked-out trim, Built to Serve logos, PALS/MOLLE webbing on the front seatbacks, Velcro panels for military patches on the seatback shoulders and unique 20-inch grey-tinted wheels.

The trucks also come with the 4x4 Off-Road Group of skid plates, tow hooks, heavy-duty shocks, all-terrain tires, electronic-locking rear differential and hill-descent control.

Ram will build just 1,000 trucks in each color. It previously released versions inspired by the Army, Navy and Air Force and is expected to release a model for the U.S. Coast Guard in about three months.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos