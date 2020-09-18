Ram 'Built to Serve' pickup salutes the US Air Force anniversary

To help celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the U.S. Air Force on Sept. 18, Ram is releasing a version of its 1500 pickup honoring the uniformed service.

It’s the latest in a series of “Built to Serve” trucks pegged to five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, and was preceded by pickups saluting the Army and Navy.

The $2,750 option is available on any Ram 1500 configuration with either Billet Silver or Anvil paint in limited runs of 1,500 and 1,250, respectively.

The package includes American flag decals, Velcro patches on the seats for military patches, PALS/MOLLE webbing on the seatbacks to for gear attachment, all-weather slush mats, unique 20-inch wheels and Ram’s off-road package, which adds all-terrain tires, an electronic locking differential, skid plates, tow hooks and heavy-duty shocks.

The automaker is also encouraging customers to get involved in its Ram Nation volunteer community service effort.

The next batch of trucks saluting the U.S. Marines is expected in approximately three months and will be followed by a U.S. Coast Guard-inspired model.

