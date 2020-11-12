Expand / Collapse search
Rivian electric pickup, SUV prices lower than expected

The R1T and R1S will have starting prices of $67,500 and $70,000

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Rivian R1T is the electric pickup of the near futureVideo

American startup automaker Rivian has unveiled the all-electric pickup it hopes to put on sale in 2020 with innovative tech and design.

Rivian has revealed the prices of its first electric pickup and SUV models and will launch a website on Nov. 16 where reservation holders can configure their vehicles.

The startup American automaker is kicking off production next June with a Launch Edition version of its R1T pickup priced at $75,000 that will be followed in August by the $77,500 R1S SUV.

Both models will have a range of 300 miles per charge, approximately 750 hp, all-wheel-drive, adjustable air suspensions, vegan leather and a hands-free highway driving aid.

A similarly equipped Adventure trim level will follow in January 2022 at the same prices along with an entry-level Explore that starts at $67,500 and $70,000, which is $1,500 less than Rivian's initial estimate. Both 400-mile and 250-mile models will be added to the lineup, but pricing has not yet been announced for either.

The R1T should be the first all-electric retail-oriented pickup when it hits the market next summer, but it will be followed in the fall by the 1,000 horsepower $112,595 GMC HUMMER EV and the Tesla Cybertruck, which will be available as a $49,900 model with 300 miles of range and a $69,900 model with 500 miles of range at launch.

