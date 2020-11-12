Rivian electric pickup, SUV prices lower than expected

Rivian has revealed the prices of its first electric pickup and SUV models and will launch a website on Nov. 16 where reservation holders can configure their vehicles.

The startup American automaker is kicking off production next June with a Launch Edition version of its R1T pickup priced at $75,000 that will be followed in August by the $77,500 R1S SUV.

Both models will have a range of 300 miles per charge, approximately 750 hp, all-wheel-drive, adjustable air suspensions, vegan leather and a hands-free highway driving aid.

A similarly equipped Adventure trim level will follow in January 2022 at the same prices along with an entry-level Explore that starts at $67,500 and $70,000, which is $1,500 less than Rivian's initial estimate. Both 400-mile and 250-mile models will be added to the lineup, but pricing has not yet been announced for either.

The R1T should be the first all-electric retail-oriented pickup when it hits the market next summer, but it will be followed in the fall by the 1,000 horsepower $112,595 GMC HUMMER EV and the Tesla Cybertruck, which will be available as a $49,900 model with 300 miles of range and a $69,900 model with 500 miles of range at launch.

