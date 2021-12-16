GMC Electric Sierra Denali pickup teased in first image

The GMC Sierra has been confirmed as General Motors' third electric truck model.

A teaser image of the front of the upcoming full-size pickup reveals the modern look of its front end, with a closed-off grille section and dazzling light array.

The Sierra will be built on the same Ultium electric vehicle platform as the GMC Hummer EV and Chevrolet Silverado EV and produced alongside them at GM's Factory Zero in Detroit and Hamtramck, Mich.

GMC said the Sierra would launch in a top end Denali trim, but did not reveal any technical details about the vehicle. However, the Silverado EV has been promised to offer up to 400 miles of driving per charge and will be available with both a four-wheel steering system and full panoramic glass roof.

"Sierra Denali holds tremendous equity for GMC and our customers," said Duncan Aldred, GMC vice president. "We now have an opportunity to evolve Sierra’s capabilities and technologies, as afforded by transitioning to an all-electric propulsion while also elevating the luxurious design and comfort associated with Denali."

The Sierra will be unveiled in full sometime in 2022, but likely won't go on sale until early 2023, which is when Silverado EV production is also set to begin.

The first deliveries of the Hummer EV are expected before the end of 2021.