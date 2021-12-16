Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

GMC Electric Sierra Denali pickup teased in first image

Battery-powered full-size truck to debut next year

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The GMC Sierra has been confirmed as General Motors' third electric truck model.

The GMC Electric Sierra Denali's lighting has a signature start-up sequence.

The GMC Electric Sierra Denali's lighting has a signature start-up sequence. (GMC)

A teaser image of the front of the upcoming full-size pickup reveals the modern look of its front end, with a closed-off grille section and dazzling light array.

The Sierra will be built on the same Ultium electric vehicle platform as the GMC Hummer EV and Chevrolet Silverado EV and produced alongside them at GM's Factory Zero in Detroit and Hamtramck, Mich.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV will feature four-wheel steering that will likely be shared with the GMC Electric Sierra Denali.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV will feature four-wheel steering that will likely be shared with the GMC Electric Sierra Denali. (Chevrolet)

GMC said the Sierra would launch in a top end Denali trim, but did not reveal any technical details about the vehicle. However, the Silverado EV has been promised to offer up to 400 miles of driving per charge and will be available with both a four-wheel steering system and full panoramic glass roof.

"Sierra Denali holds tremendous equity for GMC and our customers," said Duncan Aldred, GMC vice president. "We now have an opportunity to evolve Sierra’s capabilities and technologies, as afforded by transitioning to an all-electric propulsion while also elevating the luxurious design and comfort associated with Denali."

The Chevrolet Silverado EV will be available with a full panoramic glass roof.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV will be available with a full panoramic glass roof. (Chevrolet)

The Sierra will be unveiled in full sometime in 2022, but likely won't go on sale until early 2023, which is when Silverado EV production is also set to begin.

The first deliveries of the Hummer EV are expected before the end of 2021.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos