Detroit Auto Show
Published

Vote: 2021 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year

Nine vehicles picked by a panel of automotive journalists

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year finalists have been announced ahead of a January 11th awards ceremony.

The nine vehicles were chosen from 27 semifinalists by a panel of 50 journalists who looked at the latest all-new or significantly redesigned models.

The awards were traditionally given out adjacent to the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, but the start of that event has been moved to September for the next three years.

Car of the Year:

Genesis G80

Hyundai Elantra

Nissan Sentra

Truck of the Year:

Ford F-150

Jeep Gladiator Mojave

Ram 1500 TRX

Utility Vehicle of the Year:

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Genesis GV80

Land Rover Defender

