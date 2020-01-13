Chevrolet Corvette, Kia Telluride and Jeep Gladiator named North American Car, Utility and Truck of the year

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was named North American Car of The Year in Detroit on Monday, beating co-finalists Toyota Supra and Hyundai Sonata for the honor.

The new Corvette features a mid-engine design for the first time in the model’s history in an effort to compete better with the world’s best sports cars.

Corvette executive chief engineer Tadge Juechter called the award a “powerful validation,” of what his team was hoping to achieve with the radical redesign.

The start of production for the Corvette in Bowling Green, Ky., was delayed by last year's UAW strike, but is expected to commence in February.

The Georgia-made Kia Telluride, which has been a runaway hit for the brand in the three-row crossover SUV segment, took the top spot among utility vehicles ahead of the Hyundai Palisade, which it is mechanically related to, and the Lincoln Aviator.

In the Truck category, the Jeep Gladiator got to haul the title home to Toledo, Ohio, with more votes from the jury of 50 journalists than its corporate cousin, the Ram Heavy Duty pickup and the rebooted Ford Ranger. The Wrangler-based 4x4 Gladiator marks Jeeps return to the pickup in nearly three decades.

