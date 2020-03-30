2021 Genesis G80 sedan debuts online as coronavirus shuts car shows

Car shows may be getting canceled, but the parade of new models carries on.

Genesis was expected to debut its new 2021 G80 sedan adjacent to the now-postponed New York Auto Show in April, but has revealed it on the internet ahead of planned sales in the second half of this year.

The midsize four-door sports the same styling language as its recently-introduced GV80 SUV, with a shield-shaped grille and “Quad Lamp” split lighting clusters front and rear.

The interior features open-pore wood, leather trim, a 3D digital instrument cluster, 14.5-inch touchscreen display and overall dramatic styling aimed at competing with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 5-Series. Front seats equipped with seven adjustable air bladders that provide a stretching function are among the available luxury options.

Power comes from a choice of 300 hp turbocharged four-cylinder or 375 hp turbocharged V6. High tech driver aids include a lane-keeping system that can also change lanes when you hit the turn signal and an adaptive cruise control that learns how each owner likes to drive and modifies its operation to suit.

Pricing hasn’t been announced, but the 2020 G80 starts at $43,575.

