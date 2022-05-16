Expand / Collapse search
These 15 used vehicles still cost a lot more than the new versions

Used car prices are dropping, but remain inflated

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Used cars and trucks are finally cheaper than new ones again, but barely.

Tight inventories of new vehicles caused by parts supply issues have been pushing up used values for the past year, with many selling for more than when they were new.

A new survey from online marketplace iseecars.com found that the average transaction price for a used vehicle from the 2020 to 2021 model years in April was 1% less than the list price for a new version, that's down from 1.3% higher in January and represents a discount of $454.

The prices for several used models remain significantly inflated, however.

Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUVs were selling for a 21.5% premium, or $40,958 more than new examples, which start over $130,000.

Second-hand examples of the latest Chevrolet Corvette, which has been in short supply since it was introduced in 2020, stood at a 16.4% premium, or $13,594, while the Chevrolet Trailblazer subcompact SUV that starts at $22,995 new was commanding 14.4% over list at $3,856.

It's not all bad news for used vehicle shoppers, however, as there are a few models that are going for significant discounts, including the Inifiniti QX60 (-23.7%), Acura MDX (23.0%), Mitsubishi Outlander (20.7%) and Nissan Pathfinder (20.3%), all of which were replaced in 2022 by all-new models.

Here's a look at the top 15 used vehicles that are still more expensive than new ones and their price premium.

1 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 21.5%/$40,958

2 Chevrolet Corvette 16.4%/$13,594

3 Chevrolet Trailblazer 14.4%/$3,856

4 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 13.5%/$5,002

5 Porsche Taycan 11.2%/$14,009

Chevrolet Suburban 11.2%/$7,881

Hyundai Accent 10.3% /$1,886

GMC Yukon 10.0%/$7,233

Kia Rio 9.7%/$1,824

10 Toyota Tacoma 9.3%/$3,405

11 Kia Seltos 9.2%/$2,441

12 Toyota Sienna 8.9%/$4,065

13 Toyota Corolla Hybrid 8.0%/$2,138

14 Ford Mustang Mach-E 8.0%/$4,292

15 Toyota Prius Prime 7.9%/$2,508

