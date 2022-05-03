The 2023 GMC Yukon is the 'Ultimate' SUV

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you fall into that narrow window of full-size SUV buyers who think the GMC Yukon Denali isn't fancy enough, but can't bring yourself to drive a Cadillac Escalade, there's finally a truck for you.

The 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate is the Yukon's new top of the line trim and equipped with several unique luxury touches.

It's essentially a fully-loaded Yukon Denali that's capped off with full-grain leather upholstery, real Paldao wood etched with topographical maps of Alaska's Denali state park, aluminum accents and dark chrome exterior trim.

It rides on 22-inch wheels and comes standard with four-wheel-drive, a computer-managed magnetic ride control suspension system, massaging seats and an 18-speaker Bose audio system.

The latest version of General Motors' Super Cruise hands-free driving system, which works with a trailer and can automatically pass slower cars on the highway without any driver intervention, is optional. The feature uses an array of sensors and built-in 3D maps to allow the driver to remove their hands and feet from the controls on over 200,000 miles of certified highways and works as long as they keep their eyes on the road.

The Yukon Denali Ultimate can be ordered with either a 420 hp 6.2-liter V8 a 277 hp 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel. Pricing hasn't been announced, but will likely start above of $80,000.