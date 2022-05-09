Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ford
Published

AAA names Ford Mustang Mach-E best overall car

Electric and hybrid models sweep the awards

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Video

Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is the automaker's first purpose-built electric car and a very different kind of pony. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu reports.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2021 orth American Utility Vehicle of the Year is also a favorite of the American Automobile Association.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD is AAA's top rated model.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD is AAA's top rated model. (Ford)

AAA has picked the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD as the top model in the latest edition of the AAA Car Guide.

The organization tested 62 vehicles at its Automotive Research Center in Los Angeles and scored them across 12 criteria including efficiency, electronic safety systems, ride quality and acceleration.

Test drive: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Video

The Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD has an estimated driving range of 303 miles per charge and can accelerate to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds, according to Ford. Along with the overall win, it also received the highest marks in the SUV/Minivan and Over $50K categories, although its starting price is technically $49,875 for the 2022 model year.

The Mustang Mach-E has been purchased by several police departments for use as a patrol car.

The Mustang Mach-E has been purchased by several police departments for use as a patrol car. (Ford)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All the category winners this year were either electric or hybrid, with the Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew PowerBoost 4x4 hybrid winning the Pickup category.

Here are the other category winners:

Small car: 2021 BMW 330e (plug-in hybrid)

Midsize car: 2021 BMW 530e (plug-in hybrid)

Large car: 2021 Mercedes-Benz S580 4MATIC Sedan (hybrid)

Best Under $35K: 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited

Best $35K – $50K: 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 1st Edition (electric)

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos