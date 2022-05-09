AAA names Ford Mustang Mach-E best overall car

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2021 orth American Utility Vehicle of the Year is also a favorite of the American Automobile Association.

AAA has picked the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD as the top model in the latest edition of the AAA Car Guide.

The organization tested 62 vehicles at its Automotive Research Center in Los Angeles and scored them across 12 criteria including efficiency, electronic safety systems, ride quality and acceleration.

The Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD has an estimated driving range of 303 miles per charge and can accelerate to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds, according to Ford. Along with the overall win, it also received the highest marks in the SUV/Minivan and Over $50K categories, although its starting price is technically $49,875 for the 2022 model year.

All the category winners this year were either electric or hybrid, with the Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew PowerBoost 4x4 hybrid winning the Pickup category.

Here are the other category winners:

Small car: 2021 BMW 330e (plug-in hybrid)

Midsize car: 2021 BMW 530e (plug-in hybrid)

Large car: 2021 Mercedes-Benz S580 4MATIC Sedan (hybrid)

Best Under $35K: 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited

Best $35K – $50K: 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 1st Edition (electric)