Sarah Palin's eldest son, Track, arrested on domestic violence charges: police

Track Palin, the eldest son of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, was arrested Friday on domestic violence charges, state troopers said.

Around 10:30 p.m. local time, Alaska State Troopers responded to a disturbance call at a home Wasilla. When they arrived, they determined Track Palin “assaulted an acquaintance at his residence,” state troopers said in an online dispatch Saturday.

According to the dispatch, Track Palin, an army veteran, took the acquaintance’s phone, preventing her from calling authorities. The acquaintance has not yet been identified.

Upon arrival, officials said the 29-year-old “physically resisted troopers” while he was being arrested. He is now facing charges of fourth-degree domestic violence assault, interfering with a domestic violence report, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct, according to the online dispatch.

In January 2016, Track was charged with assault, interfering with the report of a domestic violence crime, and possessing a weapon while intoxicated in connection with the incident.

At the time, Palin’s girlfriend told law enforcement he punched her in the face. Then, in 2017, he was arrested for assaulting his father Todd.

Time DeSpain, an Alaska State Troopers spokesman, was not immediately available for additional comment when contacted by Fox News on Saturday.

