Two police officers dead following confrontation in Mississippi

Two police officers were killed in a shootout Saturday morning in Mississippi, according to reports.

Warren Strain of the Department of Public Safety said the shooting occurred in the city of Brookhaven.

A suspect was wounded and taken into custody.

Strain said the investigation is in its initial stages and that no other information was being made immediately available.

Gov. Phil Bryant issued a statement via Twitter asking for prayers "for the family and loved ones of these fallen heroes."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 