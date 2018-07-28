Teenager creates site giving children answers on deportation

A Connecticut teenager has designed an online resource to help immigrant children prepare for the possible deportations of their parents or guardians.

Sixteen-year-old Jody Bell will be a senior this fall at Greenwich (GREN'-ich) High School. She says she came up with the idea after hearing the concerns of close friends who were afraid to speak with guidance counselors or adults about their fears surrounding deportation.

Bell says she knew she wanted to "take action" on the immigration issue but wasn't sure what to do.

Around the same time, she was accepted into a Connecticut-based program called Girls With Impact . The program provides what is billed as a 12-week mini-MBA program in which teenage girls create businesses, nonprofits or projects that will affect the world and their futures.