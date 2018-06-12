FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump wants 'new chapter' as Kim Jong Un agrees to complete denuclearization; Rodman slams Obama

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Tuesday, June 12, 2018

President Trump and Kim Jong Un sign a 'comprehensive document' where the North Korean leader commits to 'complete denuclearization' of the Korean Peninsula during their groundbreaking summit in Singapore. Trump hopes to start a ‘new chapter’ between the U.S. and North Korea

An emotional Dennis Rodman praises Trump's meeting with Kim in a TV interview and blasts former President Obama for not taking the North Korean leader seriously

Tuesday's primaries will focus on gubernatorial races in three states - Maine, Nevada and South Carolina

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and the Justice Department are battling over Grassley's request to speak to the FBI agent who was key the indictment against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn in the Russia investigation

THE LEAD STORY - HISTORY MADE IN SINGAPORE: President Trump and Kim Jong Un signed a "comprehensive document" where the North Korean leader committed to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula during their historic summit in Singapore... Trump thanked Kim for "for taking the first bold step toward a bright new future for his people.” He said he hoped “to start a new history” and write a new chapter” between the United States and North Korea.

No one could take their eyes off Trump and Kim, whose summit was the first between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader. The historic agreement came after the two leaders held several meetings throughout the day. Trump was asked by a reporter if Kim agreed to denuclearize and he said, “We are starting that process very quickly.” Trump did not refer to the document as a treaty or agreement. The joint declaration states that the U.S. has committed to providing "security guarantees" to Pyongyang.

It's unclear exactly what Trump has promised Kim in terms of security. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declined to say Monday whether guarantees might include withdrawing U.S. troops from the Korean Peninsula. Kim, who was sitting alongside Trump, said through a translator, “We had a historic meeting and decided to leave the past behind.” A reporter asked Trump if he would be willing to invite Kim to the White House and he responded, “Absolutely I would.”

WEEPING 'WORM' SLAM-DUNKS OBAMA: Dennis Rodman, NBA Hall of Famer and longtime friend of Kim Jong Un who has visited North Korea several times, broke down in tears during a televised interview early Tuesday as President Trump and Kim held their historic summit ... In a dramatic interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo that quickly became emotionally charged, Rodman, wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat, blasted former President Barack Obama for not taking the North Korean leader seriously. Five years ago, Rodman said, Kim told Rodman "certain things" to relay to Obama concerning potential negotiations, but the former president "didn't even give me the time of day -- he just brushed me off, but that didn't deter me."

GOVERNORS RACES IN THE SPOTLIGHT: It’s all about the race for governor in Tuesday’s primaries in Maine, Nevada and South Carolina ... While a couple Senate contests in states voting Tuesday are considered competitive in November's general elections, the primaries for those seats aren't quite so dramatic. The gubernatorial primary races, meanwhile, are stealing the Tuesday show. President Trump will be a factor in Republican elections in South Carolina. Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, an early Trump supporter in 2016 when he was lieutenant governor, has the president's backing but faces challenges from four other gubernatorial candidates.

REVISITING THE MICHAEL FLYNN CASE: Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley isn't backing down as the Justice Department rebuffs his repeated attempts to speak with the FBI agent whose interview with Michael Flynn was used to indict the ex-national security adviser in the Russia probe ... “This is no ordinary criminal case,” Grassley, R-Iowa, wrote in a June 6 letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. “Congress has a right to know the full story and to know it now.” Grassley is pressing his request anew after the DOJ once again rejected his bid to speak with FBI Agent Joe Pientka and to obtain the FBI’s records of the interview. Flynn pleaded guilty in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe to making false statements to the FBI in that interview. He also lost his job at the White House after he was said to have misled Vice President Pence about a discussion with then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

U.S. hits Russian firms with sanctions, citing cyberattacks

A NEW FUTURE: "The past does not have to define the future." – President Trump, addressing reporters, his hope for the future after his summit with Kim Jong Un. WATCH

CLOSING A CHAPTER: "We had a historic meeting and decided to leave the past behind ... the world will see a major change." – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, through a translator, reflecting on his summit with Trump before reporters at a press conference. WATCH

Larry Kudlow, National Economic Council director, hospitalized after suffering heart attack.

Sessions limits asylum claims, citing federal law, widespread fraud, 'unacceptable' backlog of cases.

Backlash after Bill Clinton notes changing 'norms' about 'what you can do to somebody against their will.'

DHS Secretary Nielsen is first Cabinet member to host meeting at Jerusalem embassy.

Olympian Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter drowns in swimming pool.

Photo of boy, 6, comforting sister dying of rare brain cancer goes viral.

Cannibalistic great white shark eats relative as researchers watch.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's eyebrow sets social media alight during G7 summit.

Florida gunman kills 4 kids in hostage standoff, commits suicide: report.

Mystery object spotted over Washington state island, military denies missile launch.

ICE rips California county for scrapping contract to house detainees, says move could backfire.

Voluntarily vagrant, homeless youth a 'crusty' urban challenge.

Seattle may pull 'head tax' after Amazon, Starbucks cry foul.

U.S. solar installations will be flat this year: report.

World Cup host Russia spent billions, but will its economy benefit?

IHOP name change gets mocked by Wendy's.

Domino's Pizza delivering pothole repairs to a town near you.

IHOP repositioning is fraught with risk -- why go to a pancake place pretending to be a burger place?

Liberals can learn something from Kim Kardashian West.

Rep. Tom Graves: Americans are fed up with dysfunctional government spending -- I'm trying something new.

Alec Baldwin says he 'would absolutely win' against Trump in 2020 election.

Roseanne Barr apologizes to George Soros for calling him a Nazi.

Rose McGowan indicted on cocaine charges, says Harvey Weinstein may be behind it.

'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider reportedly facing jail time.

Roanoke colony mystery: Could this strange rock reveal the settlers' fate?

Decapitated snake head bites man. But how?

How Jupiter is helping the hunt for habitable alien worlds.

1994: Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman are slashed to death outside her Los Angeles home. (O.J. Simpson would later acquitted of the killings in a criminal trial, but was eventually held liable in a civil case.)

1987: President Ronald Reagan, during a visit to Berlin, exhorts Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev to "tear down this wall."

1963: Civil rights leader Medgar Evers, 37, is shot and killed outside his home in Jackson, Miss.

