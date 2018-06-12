Photo of boy, 6, comforting sister dying of rare brain cancer goes viral

The father of a four-year-old girl who bravely fought an inoperable brain tumor posted a picture of his six-year-old son comforting the girl in her final moments in a hospice.

The picture is painful.

Adalynn “Addy” Scooter, who was born in Rodgers, Ark., was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) shortly after Halloeen in 2016. Her parents noticed that she was struggling to walk. She was diagnosed at two, which is one of the reportedly youngest cases.

“Once doctors found out it was DIPG, they basically said, “Enjoy your time, she is going to die,” her mother, Ann, told The Daily Mail.

DIPG is a childhood cancer that eventually affects the heartbeat, breathing and swallowing, the report said.

She went through 33 rounds of radiation and the cancer was killed, but it eventually returned. The family travelled to Mexico in hopes that experimental chemotherapy could work, but the tumor continued to grow.

They returned to a hospice in Arkansas on June 1.

'A little boy should not have to say goodbye to his partner in crime, his playmate, his best friend, his little sister,' Matt Sooter, her father, wrote on Facebook. 'This isn't how it's supposed to be. But this is the broken world we live in.'