'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider reportedly facing jail time

Former “Dukes of Hazzard” and “Smallville” star John Schneider is facing some jail time over unpaid spousal support.

According to TMZ, Schneider has been ordered by a judge to serve some light jail time for at least a few days after not paying his estranged wife, Elvira Castle. The outlet reports he’ll spend three days in Los Angeles County jail for not paying up for delinquent alimony that he owed.

As previously reported, Schneider was taken to court over the spousal support in February of 2018. At the time, he claimed that he was unable to pay because his income isn’t sufficient to make the payments. He claimed that he has hit hard financial times and spent most of his money repairing his movie studio in Louisiana after it was destroyed in a March 2016 flood.

Monday’s ruling came after the 57-year-old actor missed a March deadline to pay more than $150,000. TMZ notes that he was told by a judge at the time to transfer his property to Elvira if he couldn’t make the payments. He reportedly did not, meaning 240 hours of community service was also added to his sentence in addition to the days in jail.

Reps for Schneider did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment, but reports indicate that he could be in jail as early as Tuesday.

Schneider played Bo Duke on the hit series from 1979 - 1985 as well as a handful of revivials in the early 2000s.