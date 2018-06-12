Florida gunman kills 4 kids in hostage standoff, commits suicide: report

A Florida man suspected of shooting a police officer has reportedly killed four young children he held hostage in an apartment complex before committing suicide Monday evening -- a tragic ending to a nearly 24-hour-long standoff.

Suspect Gary Lindsey killed the four children who range in age from one to 11 – some are believed to be Lindsey’s while some belong to his girlfriend -- before taking his own life around 8 p.m. Monday, according WESH.

The station reported that SWAT entered the west Orlando residence after becoming aware one of the children could be dead. Officers found the suspect dead in a closet, the report said. The children died of “apparent gunshot wounds,” according to the station.

Authorities were responding to a domestic abuse call at a west Orlando apartment complex when Lindsey fired them around midnight on Sunday, police said. Officer Kevin Valencia was shot and suffered “very significant injuries," but was expected to survive, Chief John Mina said at a news conference.

Lindsey, 35, was on probation and had a criminal history involving arson, battery and theft, court records show.

A neighbor who lives in the apartment complex told the Orlando Sentinel she was woken up to the sounds of four loud gunshots after falling asleep on the couch.

"It just went, 'Pop. Pop. Pop. Pop,'" Judy Pepper said.

Pepper said she looked out her window to see several people carrying a police officer and performing first aid before putting him into a patrol car and speeding away.

Mina urged residents to be patient as authorities were hoping the standoff would “come to a peaceful resolution.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.