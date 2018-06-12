Expand / Collapse search
OPINION

Liberals can learn something from Kim Kardashian

Karol Markowicz
By Karol Markowicz | New York Post
Last week, President Trump commuted the prison sentence of Alice Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender who had served 21 years of a life sentence without possibility of parole. Her release was championed by Kim Kardashian West, a reality TV star who was moved to her cause after hearing about it on the internet.

Kardashian West met with Trump at the White Houseto urge him to release Johnson. A week later he did just that.

Her meeting provoked anger and confusion among Trump’s critics. But what it should have done is showed them the error of their ways: Engaging Trump has rewards. Whining to the universe about him doesn’t.

Harron Walker definitively declared, in the title of her piece on the Jezebel website, that “Kim Kardashian’s Meeting With Donald Trump Did NOT In Fact Go Well.” Kyle Munzenrieder in W Magazine warned that “any association with Trump and his White House has proven to be a toxic move for most” and that Kardashian West might “tarnish her relatively safe and mainstream nonpolitical-to-vaguely-liberal brand.”

Karol Markowicz is a columnist at the New York Post. She has also written for Time, USA Today, The Observer, Heat Street, Federalist, Daily Beast and elsewhere.