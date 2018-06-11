Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's eyebrow sets social media alight during G7 summit

The back-and-forth between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Trump may have taken the headlines at the G7 summit last week, but it was something else that set social media alight.

Twitter users pointed out that it appeared Trudeau’s left eyebrow was a bit off during his press conference alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. Social media quickly accused the prime minister of having fake eyebrows.

“Justin Trudeau’s left eyebrow detached after meeting Trump — so what? These days, who doesn’t wear fake eyebrows?” one user tweeted with a video of the Trudeau press conference.

As the Canadian leader’s moment went viral, a Twitter handle named Trudeau’s Eyebrows appeared.

“Fear me,” the account wrote in one post.

However, BuzzFeed shut down the social media fun showing that it was just bad lighting that appeared to show Trudeau losing an eyebrow.