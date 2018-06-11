Expand / Collapse search
White House

Sarah Sanders captures Trump's ride to Singapore summit site on video

Gregg Re
By Gregg Re | Fox News
President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have both arrived at the Capella hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island for their historic one-on-one sit-down.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders uploaded a timelapse video on Twitter of the view from the president's motorcade as it headed to the site of the summit, which will be the first-ever in-person meeting of a sitting U.S. president with the leader of the rogue state.

The two men are expected to share a handshake before they meet alone with a pair of interpreters for roughly 45 minutes while their entourages wait nearby.

After the intimate huddle, they’re scheduled to hold a larger meeting and working lunch. Trump’s chief of staff, national security adviser and secretary of state are among those expected to join.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

