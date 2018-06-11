Larry Kudlow, National Economic Council director, hospitalized after suffering heart attack, Trump says

Larry Kudlow, the National Economic Council director, has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack, President Trump said Tuesday from Singapore.

"Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack," Trump tweeted ahead of his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. "He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center."

Kudlow's medical condition was not immediately clear.

Kudlow, 70, a conservative commentator, replaced Gary Cohn who resigned in March.

Kudlow has long been a respected business and economics commentator, getting his own CNBC show in 2011. Since then, he’s hosted a variety of shows on the network, including “The Kudlow Report” and “Kudlow & Cramer.”

He also served as associate director for economics and planning in the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) during the Reagan administration.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News' Kaitlyn Schallhorn contributed to this report.