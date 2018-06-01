Denver Uber driver fatally shoots passenger after apparent argument, police say

An Uber driver in Denver shot a passenger multiple times early Friday before the vehicle they were traveling in crashed, snarling traffic on one of the city’s major roadways, according to media reports.

Denver police said the driver and passenger apparently got involved in a dispute before the driver opened fire, striking the adult male multiple times while traveling on Interstate 25 near University Boulevard around 3 a.m.

The vehicle, identified by Fox 31 Denver as a silver sedan, veered off the road and hit a wall on a highway ramp.

The driver called 911 to report the shooting, The Denver Channel reported, citing emergency dispatch communications.

Sonny Jackson, a police spokesman, said the victim was pronounced dead while the driver has been released after being evaluated at a local hospital. The driver has not been charged with a crime.

Neither the victim nor the driver have been publicly identified.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.