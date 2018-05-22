Florida city warns of ‘zombie activity’ in power outage alert

A South Florida city warned thousands of residents of "extreme zombie activity" in an alert over the weekend about a widespread power outage.

“Power outage and zombie alert for residents of Lake Worth and Terminus,” residents were told in an alert sent around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a Palm Beach Post report Monday. The paper reported that Terminus may have been a reference to the zombie TV show “The Walking Dead.”

“There are now far less than seven thousand three hundred and eighty customers involved due to extreme zombie activity,” the notification said, according to the paper.

Lake Worth Live, a community Facebook page, said an update from the city indicated the message was unintended, the paper reported.

“We are looking into reports that the system mentioned zombies,” Lake Worth spokesman Ben Kerr said in the post.

“I want to reiterate that Lake Worth does not have any zombie activity currently and apologize for the system message.”

Kerr said the blackout affected 7,880 customers who were without power for 27 minutes, the paper reported.

Lake Worth is in Palm Beach County.