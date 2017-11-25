Indiana teacher busted for allegedly doing drugs in classroom

An Indiana high school teacher got more than detention when she was arrested after a video posted to social media allegedly showed her doing drugs in an empty classroom.

Samantha Cox, a 24-year-old teacher at Lake Central High School in the town of St. John near the Illinois border, was arrested on Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

The English teacher was allegedly caught doing drugs after students filmed her with a phone from outside the classroom, according to Fox 32 Chicago.

"It's absolutely, I can't' really describe it. It's just atrocious," Kasia Firlej, a parent of a child at the school said to the local news channel.

The video, which made rounds on social media, shows a woman alleged to be Cox sitting in the corner of the classroom using narcotics. It was not immediately clear which substance she was taking.

Police in St. John responded to a call late Wednesday morning about the situation.

A second cellphone video shows the teacher being led out of the school wearing handcuffs.

The incident led Lake Central superintendent, Dr. Larry Verraco, to send out a recorded message on Wednesday afternoon to parents.

"Earlier today, Lake Central administration was made aware of a situation regarding a teacher at Lake Central High School,” Dr.Verraco said in the message. “Swift and forceful action was taken in conjunction with St. John and Dyer police departments. The safety of all students remains the top priority of our school staff and a full investigation is ongoing."

Cox is being held at a local jail pending charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here for more from Fox 32 Chicago