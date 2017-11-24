FOX NEWS FIRST: Flynn's lawyers have reportedly cut ties with White House amid Mueller's probe; Thurman rips Weinstein

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017:

Michael Flynn lawyers cut ties with Trump legal team, report says

Al Franken admits ‘I crossed a line’ after groping allegations

Navy suspends search for sailors missing after plane crash

Uma Thurman rips Harvey Weinstein in Thanksgiving Day Instagram post

THE LEAD STORY: Lawyers for Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser, have informed Trump’s legal team that they can no longer discuss Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian activities during the 2016 election campaign, The New York Times reported Thursday. The move could indicate that Flynn's legal team either is cooperating with Mueller's investigators or is negotiating to do so.

Manafort took 18 trips to Moscow, met with Putin allies, prior to running Trump campaign: report

‘I’M A WARM PERSON’: Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., issued an apology to the people of his state Thursday and said he was "committed to regaining their trust" after four women accused him of groping them in separate incidents between 2006 and 2010.

"I'm a warm person; I hug people," Franken said in his statement. "I've learned from recent stories that in some of these encounters, I crossed a line for some women -- and I know that any number is too many."

Should Rep. John Conyers and Sen. Al Franken resign?

HuffPost: Two more Franken accusers have come forward

Harassment scandals plague political and media landscape

SEARCH SUSPENDED: The U.S. Navy suspended the search for three sailors who had been missing since a cargo plane crashed in the Western Pacific more than 36 hours earlier. "Our thoughts and prayers are with our lost shipmates and their families," Rear Adm. Marc Dalton said in a statement released late Thursday. "As difficult as this is, we are thankful for the rapid and effective response that led to the rescue of eight of our shipmates, and I appreciate the professionalism and dedication shown by all who participated in the search efforts."

'YOU DON'T DESERVE A BULLET': Actress Uma Thurman is spreading the holiday spirit — to everyone but Harvey Weinstein. “Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators — I’m glad it’s going slowly — You don’t deserve a bullet). Stay tuned,” she blasted.

AS SEEN ON FOX NEWS

HEALTH OF DEFECTOR: ‘If they’re that malnourished; if they have the parasites and all the rest of it, it means the food situation is more dire than people thought,’ Gordan Chang, the author of ‘Nuclear Showdown’ said on ‘America News HQ.’ He was responding to reports that the North Korean soldier that escaped is smaller than an average South Korean 18-year-old, has tuberculous and hepatitis B. WATCH

WE’LL GET IT DONE: ‘I absolutely believe that we are going to get to the finish line here by the end of the year, and have this on the president’s desk and people can enjoy a big tax cut and tax relief starting in 2018 immediately,” New York’s Rep. Tom Reed said on ‘Your World.’ WATCH

ACROSS THE NATION

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a Texas trooper was captured after an hours-long manhunt

Self-described ‘voodoo priest’ in Florida allegedly stabbed pit bull 50 times, leading to the dog’s death

Las Vegas gunman fired more than 1,000 rounds in concert rampage

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Christmas tree shortages continue, signaling a dying industry?

Holiday hackers: How to keep your business safe

Lyft raises another $500 million in additional round of funding

NEW IN FOX NEWS OPINION

ERICK ERICKSON: This Thanksgiving, we should all be thankful for Trump

JUDGE NAPOLITANO: Should the government guarantee higher taxes for your children in return for lower taxes for you?

STEVE CORTES: NFL repays billions in American taxpayers’ dollars with a knee

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

Ronan Farrow embarrasses embattled NBC with ABC appearance

The best classic holiday TV specials and where to find them

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer': 10 secrets

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

A woman raised thousands for homeless man who helped her

Trump greets service members by video on Thanksgiving

Know your passenger rights during holiday travel

On Fox Business:

Reporters from Fox Business are in malls across the country to report on Black Friday deals and crowds. Fox Business’ Jeff Flock will be on Michigan Ave. in Chicago; Lauren Simonetti will be live at 7 AM ET from Target in North Bergen, N.J.; and Hillary Vaughn will report live at 9 AM ET from a Toys R Us in Torrance, Calif.

Mornings with Maria, 6 AM ET - Tom McGee, International Council Of Shopping Centers CEO; Steve Swartz, Hearst CEO; Martha Stewart; Campbell McLaren, UFC Founder and now CEO of Combate Americas MMA League and Sharon Price John, Build-A Bear CEO.

Varney & Company – 9 AM ET - Ken Paxton- Texas Attorney General and Matthew Shay- National Retail Federation President & CEO.

On Fox News Radio:

Fox News Rundown Podcast: Today, millions of Americans rush to stores to snag the best deals of the year. Industry experts discuss the origins of Black Friday, how to score the best deal and what deals to skip on your shopping list.

Stores and malls are being built in spite of the rise in popularity of shopping from your couch. Ashley Webster explains why. Plus, a commentary from FOX News Sunday host Chris Wallace.

Check out the Fox News Rundown! Fox News Radio's new long-form podcast features insights from top newsmakers, along with reporters and contributors from across all Fox News Channel platforms. All episodes of this podcast can be found at: www.foxnewsrundown.com. Want it sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

#OnThisDay

1963: Jack Ruby shot and mortally wounded Lee Harvey Oswald, the asscused assassin of President John F. Kennedy.

1971: “D.B” Cooper parachuted from a Northwest Orient plane over the Pacific Northwest after receiving $200,000 in ransom. His fate remains unknown.

1991: Freddie Mercury, the leader singer of Queen, dies in London at 45 of AIDS-related pneumonia.

Thank you for joining us on Fox News First! Enjoy your day and we'll see you in your inbox first thing Monday morning.