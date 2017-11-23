Uma Thurman rips Harvey Weinstein in Thanksgiving Day Instagram post

Actress Uma Thurman is spreading the holiday spirit — to everyone but Harvey Weinstein.

“Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators — I’m glad it’s going slowly — You don’t deserve a bullet). Stay tuned,” she blasted.

The "Kill Bill" star’s thinly veiled threat hints that she too was harassed by the pervy producer.

"I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others. I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face," Thurman wrote — adding a hashtag adopted by victims of sexual abuse.

