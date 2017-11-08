FOX NEWS FIRST: What key Dem Election Day wins mean for next year's midterms; Trump warns North Korea

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Democrats win key gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey. What does this mean for Trump and next year's midterms?

President Trump warns North Korea in Seoul speech: "Do not underestimate us."

"Special Report" interview: DNC Chairman Tom Perez vows to unite party after Donna Brazile allegations

Report: Manhattan DA to seek rape indictment against Harvey Weinstein

THE LEAD STORY: Democrats won Tuesday's hotly contested gubernatorial elections, as Ralph Northam defeated Republican Ed Gillespie in Virginia and Phil Murphy beat Republican Kim Guadagno in New Jersey ... The victories -- especially the win in Virginia -- are a shot in the arm to the beleaguered Democratic Party, which has lost four special congressional elections to Republicans since Donald Trump was elected president a year ago. Trump reacted to the results by saying Gillespie, whom he supported, did not adequately embrace him during the race. Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez and other Democrats celebrated the wins by saying voters in Virginia and New Jersey "rejected a Trump-Pence agenda." In Virginia, a state Trump did not win in the 2016 presidential election, his favorability is underwater: 42 percent favorable to 56 percent unfavorable. Fox News voter analysis found that Trump was an important factor for more than one third (38 percent) of voters, and those folks broke for Northam by a 39-point margin. Critics will debate the implications of Tuesday's election results for Trump and Democrats and Republicans for next year's midterms, but one thing is clear: The president’s role in campaigns will continue to be a key issue.

ELECTION ROUNDUP: Here is a look at other notable election results nationwide ... A former Virginia television news anchor whose reporter girlfriend was shot and killed during a broadcast two years ago won election to the state's House of Delegates Tuesday. Democrat Chris Hurst defeated Republican incumbent Joseph Yost and will represent Virginia's 12th House district in Richmond ... Bill de Blasio was re-elected to a second term as New York City mayor ... John Curtis, the Republican mayor of the Mormon stronghold of Provo, Utah, won a special election Tuesday to replace former U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz ... Democrat Danica Roem unseated Republican Del. Bob Marshall, one of Virginia's longest serving and most socially conservative lawmakers, and will make history as the first openly transgender person elected and seated in a state legislature ... Maine voters approved a measure allowing them to join 31 other states in expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, aka ObamaCare.

TRUMP TALKS TOUGH IN SEOUL: Speaking in front of South Korea’s National Assembly Wednesday morning, President Trump warned North Korea: "Do not underestimate us" ... "Today, I hope I speak not only for our countries, but for all civilized nations, when I say to the North: Do not underestimate us. And do not try us," Trump said. "We will defend our common security, our shared prosperity, and our sacred liberty," the president said. The comments contrasted remarks the Trump made earlier in the week, in which he appeared open to possible talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The speech in South Korea comes amid a 13-day trip to Asia that has already seen the president visit Japan and South Korea with stops in China, Vietnam and the Philippines still on the docket.

Judith Miller: Who worries Korea's leader the most -- Trump or Kim?

BRAZILE-CLINTON CLOUD HANGS OVER DEMS: Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez vowed to unite his party and told "Special Report" anchor Bret Baier that voters "want to move forward" from the allegations in former DNC boss Donna Brazile's new tell-all book … "[I] haven’t gotten one question about Donna Brazile," Perez said. "What I’ve gotten from voters is unity. They want to move forward." Brazile, a former interim DNC chair, alleges in her book that the DNC had struck a deal with Hillary Clinton's campaign, giving it partial control over the party's financial resources. She implies that the agreement gave Clinton a major advantage over Bernie Sanders and other candidates in last year's primary race, though she has since denied claims by Sanders supporters that the primary was rigged against the Vermont democratic socialist. Despite key victories in Tuesday's election, Brazile's allegations, multiple scandals involving Clinton and a deep party divide may dog Democrats into the 2018 midterm campaign season.

CRIMINAL CHARGES IN WEINSTEIN'S FUTURE? The Manhattan district attorney reportedly will seek an indictment against Harvey Weinstein as early as next week — ignoring an NYPD plan to immediately slap the movie mogul in cuffs ... Police had been building a case against the predatory producer for allegedly raping actress Paz de la Huerta twice in 2010, The New York Post reported. Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said last week the department is sharing information with DA Cy Vance’s office and the next step would be to obtain an arrest warrant to pick up Weinstein in Arizona, where he is in rehab. Vance instead plans on presenting a case to a grand jury first and waiting for an indictment, law enforcement sources said.

Attorney for Paz de la Huerta details rape allegations on "Tucker"

PENCE DEFENDS PRAYER IN TEXAS TRAGEDY: "I'm a believer. I believe in prayer and I know that at this moment of such heartbreak and loss in that community that what most Americans are most able to do is pray for those families." – Vice President Mike Pence, on "Fox News @ Night," responding to criticism of those who offered prayers to the victims of the Texas church shooting. WATCH

DISSECTING CARTER PAGE: "There's more there than meets the eye. If there's a crime, it's probably conspiracy.... It makes all of those in the conspiracy potential targets." – Judge Andrew Napolitano, on "Shepard Smith Reporting," sounding off on the role of former Trump adviser Carter Page in the Robert Mueller special investigation. WATCH

Botched Air Force handling of Texas shooter's criminal history may be 'systemic.'

Oakland's top cop probed for assisting crackdown on illegal immigrants.

Sherri Papini case: Surveillance video shows kidnapped 'super mom' running to safety the morning she was found.

Republican tax plans gain speed; Fitch warns on deficit.

GOP tax bill's big losers: NFL, and other sports leagues.

Under Trump, stock market has best first year since FDR.

Texas shooting: Gun laws aren't the problem, government incompetence is.

John Stossel: Simpler tax simplification.

Billy Graham has many spiritual descendants as he turns 99.

CMA Awards 2017 Preview: Who are the country music performers and nominees?

Author Gay Talese tells Kevin Spacey accuser to 'suck it up.'

Mila Kunis reveals she makes Planned Parenthood donations in Mike Pence's name, causing Jim Beam boycott.

Twitter apologizes for 'bisexual' technical glitch.

Nutella fans are fuming over recipe change.

Tiffany's sells a $1,000 tin can as part of 'Everyday Objects' line.

2016: Donald Trump is elected America's 45th president, defeating Hillary Clinton in a stunning victory.

1994: Midterm elections result in Republicans winning a majority in the Senate while at the same time gaining control of the House for the first time in 40 years.

1960: Massachusetts Sen. John F. Kennedy defeats Vice President Richard M. Nixon for the presidency.

