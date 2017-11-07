Manhattan DA will reportedly seek indictment against Harvey Weinstein for rape allegations

The Manhattan district attorney will seek an indictment against Harvey Weinstein as early as next week — ignoring an NYPD plan to immediately slap the movie mogul in cuffs, sources told The Post.

Cops had been building a case against the predatory producer for allegedly raping actress Paz de la Huerta twice in 2010.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said last week the department is sharing information with DA Cy Vance’s office and the next step would be to obtain an arrest warrant to pick up Weinstein in Arizona, where he is in rehab.

There has been bad blood between the two law enforcement arms since each blamed the other for botching a 2015 case against Weinstein based on allegations by an Italian model — and the DA’s office was irate when police officials last week told the press that they were just waiting on Vance to come through with the warrant, a source said.

Vance instead plans on presenting a case to a grand jury first and waiting for an indictment, law enforcement sources said.

“We’re not commenting on the investigation or any timeline,” said Manhattan DA spokeswoman Joan Vollero.

De la Huerta is just one of dozens of women to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault or harassment in recent months, but police believe her case is particularly strong because the alleged rapes happened within the statute of limitations and she can recount both incidents in detail.

The “Boardwalk Empire” star says the producer twice wormed his way into her Tribeca apartment in as many months, then forced himself on her.

“I did say no, and when he was on top of me I said, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ He kept humping me and it was disgusting. He’s like a pig … He raped me,” she told Vanity Fair.

