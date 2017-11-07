Sherri Papini case: Surveillance video shows kidnapped 'super mom' running to safety the morning she was found

Investigators have released a surveillance video in the mysterious case of a young mother of two in Northern California who vanished for three weeks last year.

The video released by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday shows the so-called “super mom” Sherri Papini, 34, walking across an empty parking lot at a Jehovah’s Witness hall in Woodland, California, according to Fox 40.

For a moment, she walks out of frame before she reappears and runs toward Interstate 5 in Yolo County at about 4 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2016, according to The New York Post, where she was able to get a passing driver’s attention, authorities said.

Papini disappeared on November 2, 2016 while she was out for a run near her home.

The mother of two disappeared in Shasta County, about 215 miles north of San Francisco. Her phone, with headphones attached, was found alongside the rural road where she lived in the little community of Mountain Gate, north of Redding.

The FBI in October also released sketches of two women who Papini said abducted her.

The first woman was described by Papini as Hispanic, between 20 and 30 years old, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, with coarse, curly dark hair, thin eyebrows and pierced ears, FBI officials said. The second woman was described as Hispanic, between 40 and 50 years old, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with long, straight black hair with some gray in it. She had thick eyebrows and pierced ears, the FBI said.

The Shasta County sheriff’s department said in October that investigators collected male DNA from the clothing that she was wearing when she was found. Female DNA also was discovered on Papini’s body. The samples have not been identified.

Days before Papini’s disappearance, police said she was texting with a man in Michigan, and the two tried to meet up while he was in California. Investigators later interviewed the man, and determined he was not involved in Papini’s disappearance.

The FBI has established a tip line at (916) 746-7000, and is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification of Papini’s alleged captors.