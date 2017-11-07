Author Gay Talese tells Kevin Spacey accuser to 'suck it up'

With the mounting allegations of sexual harassment and predatory behavior against Kevin Spacey, author and journalist Gay Talese had some choice words for the “House of Cards” star’s first accuser.

Speaking to media at an event in New York City, Talese was asked for his thoughts on the recent litany of people coming forward to accuse people in Hollywood of sexual harassment. The author of such magazine profiles as “Frank Sinatra Has a Cold” and “The Silent Season of a Hero” said he’d like to make Spacey his next subject.

Spacey has stepped away from acting and is reportedly seeking treatment at an undisclosed location following a BuzzFeed News report in which actor Anthony Rapp came forward and said Spacey made a sexual advance at him when he was just 14 years old. Since then, many men have come forward, including eight people who worked with Spacey on his Netflix series, with similar claims. Amid the controversy, “House of Cards” suspended production and Netflix is severing ties with its star.

“I feel so sad, and I hate that actor that ruined this guy’s career,” Talese told Vanity Fair. “So, OK, it happened 10 years ago… Jesus, suck it up once in a while!”

The author went on to mention that he would like to ask Spacey about losing his entire career and “a lifetime of success and hard work” because of something that happened for approximately 10 minutes more than a decade ago.

“You know something, all of us in this room at one time or another did something we’re ashamed of. The Dalai Lama has done something he’s ashamed of. The Dalai Lama should confess... put that in your magazine!”

The magazine noted that, in its reporter’s discussion with Talese, he didn’t seem to be aware of the further allegations beyond Rapp. However, it did not confirm what Talese knew or didn’t know.