Mila Kunis reveals she makes Planned Parenthood donations in Mike Pence's name, causing Jim Beam boycott

Mila Kunis’ recent political stunt may have backfired for one of America’s most recognizable bourbon brands.

The actress, who is a spokesperson for Jim Beam, recently revealed she’s been sending monthly donations to Planned Parenthood in Vice President Mike Pence’s name.

Both Pence supporters and pro-life activists immediately took to Twitter Monday and launched a #BoycottBeam campaign. Many called for the brand to end its association with Kunis.

The 34-year-old revealed on TBS’s “Conan” on Thursday she set up a monthly donation to the organization in Pence's name that results in Planned Parenthood sending the 58-year-old a letter thanking him for his generosity each month.

“I disagreed with some of the stuff that Pence was doing and was trying to do,” explained Kunis, as reported by The Hill. “And so, as a reminder that there are women in the world that may or may not agree with his platform, I put him on a list of reoccurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood.

“So this happens every month?” questioned host Conan O’Brien.

“Every month, to his office, he gets a little letter that says ‘an anonymous donation has been made in your name,'” confirmed the former “That ‘70s Show” star. “I don’t look at it as a prank, I look at it just as, I strongly disagree [with him], and this is my little way of showing it.”

Pence is a longtime opponent of abortion, having signed several pieces of anti-abortion legislation while previously serving as the governor of Indiana.

Kunis, whose voice can be heard in the popular animated series “Family Guy,” was vocal about her support for former President Barack Obama in the past.