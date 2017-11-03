NYC attack timeline: From move to Florida to ISIS-pledged act of terror

In the late afternoon on Oct. 31, Sayfullo Saipov, 29, from Uzbekistan, drove a rented truck down a path filled with pedestrians and cyclists, killing eight people and injuring at least 12 others.

The incident, which occurred around 3 p.m. near the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, has been called a “cowardly act of terror” by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

As more information regarding the tragic incident comes to light, here’s a look at how it unfolded:

2010

Saipov moved from Uzbekistan to the United States in 2010, according to The New York Times. He first lived in Tampa, Fla., and then in Paterson, N.J., where he worked as an Uber driver. Uber confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday that Saipov passed the company’s background check, but added that he is now banned. He had no rider complaints.

Oct. 31

2 p.m. ET

The suspect reportedly rented a truck from a Home Depot in Passaic, N.J.

3:05 p.m.

The suspect drove the truck into a crowd of pedestrians and cyclists who were on a bike path near the West Side Highway in New York City, killing eight people and injuring at least 12. According to officials, five of the victims were Argentinian tourists.

The truck then crashed into a school bus, injuring two adults and two children. After the crash, the suspect got out of his vehicle and yelled “Allahu akbar,” which means “God is great” in Arabic. He also was holding two weapons which were later determined to be a pellet gun and a paintball gun.

NYC TERROR SUSPECT SAYFULLO SAIPOV: WHO IS HE?

The suspect was then shot in the abdomen by a police officer and was arrested.

Officials identified the police officer as 28-year-old Ryan Nash, who has been on the force for five years.

The suspect later underwent surgery for his shotgun wound. He is at Bellevue Hospital in New York, officials said Wednesday, adding that they are waiting for an update on his condition.



Police later found two handwritten notes, written in Arabic, that pledged loyalty to ISIS.

According to William Sweeney, FBI assistant director-in-charge, there were also knives found at the scene.

4:34 p.m.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tweeted about the event, thanking the New York City Police Department for “rapidly responding to the tragic situation downtown.”

4:40 p.m.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that President Donald Trump was briefed on the attack by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected,” she added.

4:57 p.m.

First Lady Melania Trump tweeted about the incident.

5:23 p.m.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio held a press briefing along with Gov. Andrew Cuomo. De Blasio called it an “act of terror” while the governor assured it was a “lone wolf” attack, emphasizing that there was no evidence to suggest the attack was part of a wider plot.

5:30 p.m.

Trump tweeted about the attack, saying it “looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person.”

He later tweeted, “We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough!”

5:34 p.m.

The suspect is officially identified as Sayfullo Saipov, from Uzbekistan with a green card, Fox News confirmed.

6:49 p.m.

Didier Reynders, the deputy prime minister of Belgium, said on Twitter that he was "deeply saddened" to learn that one of the victims who died in the attack was Belgian.



6:57 p.m.

Trump expressed his condolences to all those who were impacted by the attack.

7 p.m.

The annual Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan went on as scheduled despite the attack. De Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo both attended to show their support.

Nov. 1

10:20 a.m.

Pope Francis said he was “profoundly saddened” by the terror attack.

11:03 a.m.

In a press conference on Wednesday morning, James O’Neill, the commissioner for the New York City Police Department, called the incident the “worst terror attack in New York City since Sept. 11.”

“What happened yesterday was not ok,” he said. “We will never accept it as inevitable-- and we’re working hard to get to the bottom, and working tirelessly so it’s not repeated.”

NYC TERROR ATTACK SUSPECT, SAYFULLO SAIPOV, ENTERED US THROUGH DIVERSITY VISA PROGRAM

Daniel Nigro, the commissioner for the New York City Fire Department, confirmed that there were eight deaths, with 12 others injured.

One victim, he said, underwent a bilateral amputation following the attack. He said others had severe head and neck injuries.

De Blasio said the incident was an “attack on New York City and America” adding that it was the “definition of terrorism.”

The mayor added that one million New Yorkers showed up at the Halloween parade on Tuesday evening following the attack.

“[New Yorkers] show the whole world right now that we will not be moved by terror,” de Blasio said.

There are no additional threats, de Blasio assured -- but encouraged New Yorkers to be “part of the solution.”

Cuomo called Nash, the young NYPD officer who shot Saipov, a “hero.” The attack was the “action of a depraved coward,” he added.

Police forces in the city will be doubled, he said.

Officials said that searches were conducted throughout the night and into the morning.

The suspect planned the attack for a number a weeks before it occurred, William Sweeney, FBI assistant director-in-charge, said. He confirmed the attack was carried out in the name of ISIS.

The suspect has never been the subject of a NYPD or FBI investigation, Sweeney added, but he may have connections to those who are subjects of an investigation.

4:58 p.m.

Federal prosecutors filed holding charges against Saipov, accusing him of providing material support to a terrorist group and committing violence and destruction of motor vehicles in the attack. More charges are expected to be filed.

A source told Fox News that Saipov was interviewed by authorities while he was in the hospital and was described as cooperative but showed no remorse for his actions in the deadly attack.

Saipov also requested to display the ISIS flag in his hospital room.

8:43 p.m.

Trump tweets that Saipov should receive the death penalty for his actions.



9:00 p.m.



Federal prosecutors brought terrorism charges against Saipov, which could bring the death penalty.

Nov. 2

4:50 a.m.

Trump tweets about Saipov, this time saying he would "love to send the NYC terrorist to Guantanamo but statistically that process takes much longer than going through the Federal system."

4:54 a.m.

Trump tweets again, re-emphasizing his desire to see Saipov face the death penalty.



9:30 a.m.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions held a press conference in which he addressed the recent attack.

“The perpetrator will be brought to justice,” he said, adding that the incident was “another reminder of the dangers we face from the threat of radical terrorism.”

He expressed his condolences to the families impacted by the attack, as well as to the people of New York. He also called NYPD officer Nash a “hero not just in New York but across America.”

Sessions said it has been the Department of Justice’s goal since 9/11 to fight terrorists. Terrorists “diminish our freedom and threaten our lifestyle,” he said.

Sessions also addressed some of Trump’s recent executive orders, like the much debated travel ban.

“The president was right to issue his order [the travel ban],” he said. “He has a legal right to take this action.”

12:49 p.m.

In addition to the people he attacked near the World Trade Center, the suspect told investigators that he also had plans to strike pedestrians on the Brooklyn Bridge, according to a criminal complaint as reported by FOX 13.

Nov. 3

Officials said Saipov called his friend, Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, just before the attack. What was said during the call is currently unknown, and Kadirov is not being called a suspect.

