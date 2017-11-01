NYC terror suspect showing no remorse as officials hunt second person for questioning

Sayfullo Saipov has shown no remorse for running down dozens of people on a New York City bike path, killing eight and injuring 12, a source tells Fox News.

Prosecutors filed charges against Saipov in the Southern District of New York Wednesday evening, accusing the 29-year-old Uzbek of providing material support to a terrorist organization and destruction of a motor vehicle. Law enforcement officials described the initial charges as "holding charges," meaning that more are expected to be filed.

The complaint says Saipov intentionally drove a rented Home Depot truck down a bike lane near the World Trade Center site Tuesday afternoon. He was shot by police and hospitalized.

A law enforcement source told Fox News that Saipov had been interviewed in his hospital bed and described the suspect as "cooperative." The source added Saipov had not shown remorse for the attack, but stopped short of saying he had bragged about it.

Also Wednesday, the FBI announced that it was seeking a second person of interest for questioning in relation to the attack.

The Bureau released a wanted poster for Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, 32, but did not elaborate on why they wanted to speak to him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.