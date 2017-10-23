FOX NEWS FIRST: Obama-era Russian uranium deal investigation widens; B-52 bombers on alert on North Korea

TOP OF THE MORNING

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017:

Obama-era Russia uranium deal investigation widens

Trump warns House Republicans of midterm trouble if they don't pass tax reform

Bernie Sanders seeking Senate reelection as independent, feeding 2020 buzz

North Korea tension: Air Force reportedly preparing to put B-52 bombers on alert

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl to be sentenced after pleading guilty to desertion

THE LEAD STORY: The House Oversight committee has started investigating an Obama-era deal in which a Russian-backed company bought a uranium firm with mines in the U.S. ... The uranium agreement was reached while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state. Some investors in the Russian-backed company, Uranium One, had relationships with former President Bill Clinton and donated to the Clinton Foundation. When asked on "Fox News Sunday" if a criminal investigation would be coming, Rep. Ron DeSantis, a member of the House Oversight Committee, responded: "It could be criminal." He cited statutes of limitations that may limit prosecutions of any crimes that may arise from the 2010 deal.

TRUMP TO HOUSE GOP - PASS TAX REFORM OR PAY THE PRICE: President Trump has warned House Republicans that voters will not be kind to them if they stand in the way of his push for broad tax reform ... In a conference call Sunday that included Vice President Pence, Trump told the House GOP to approve the Senate's version of the budget framework, which was narrowly passed Thursday night, to pave the route for tax reform. Sources familiar with the phone call told Fox News that Trump warned of big trouble for House Republicans in the approaching midterms if they fail to advance tax reform. House Speaker Paul Ryan on the call told Republicans he hopes to pass a revised version of the Senate bill this week.

PREPARED FOR NORTH KOREA: The U.S. Air Force is preparing to place its fleet of nuclear-armed B-52 bombers on 24-hour alert for the first time since 1991 amid escalating tensions with North Korea, the military branch's chief of staff said in a report ... Defense officials denied to Fox News that bombers were ordered to go on 24-hour alert, but Gen. David Goldfein told Defense One it could happen. "This is yet one more step in ensuring that we’re prepared,” Goldfein said. “I look at it more as not planning for any specific event, but more for the reality of the global situation we find ourselves in and how we ensure we’re prepared going forward.”

Jimmy Carter willing to go to North Korea on diplomatic mission

FEELING THE BERN ONCE AGAIN? Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said Sunday he'll seek reelection as an independent next year. But his second visit in less than two months to the first-in-the-nation presidential primary state of neighboring New Hampshire is fueling 2020 buzz ... The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate discussed his Senate reelection in an interview following an appearance in Rollinsford, N.H., small town along the Maine border. Sanders' trip to the critical primary state stirred more speculation that he just might run again for the White House in 2020, especially as he rallies the left wing of the party around a controversial 'Medicare-for-all' bill on Capitol Hill.

ARMY DESERTER TO FACE HIS PUNISHMENT: The fate of Bowe Bergdahl rests in a judge's hands now that the Army sergeant has pleaded guilty to endangering his comrades by leaving his post in Afghanistan in 2009 ... Bergdahl faces up to life in prison on charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy after pleading guilty to the charges last week. His sentencing starts today at Fort Bragg and is expected to feature dramatic testimony about soldiers and a Navy SEAL badly hurt while they searched for him. Bergdahl was held captive for five years by Taliban allies after leaving his post.

THE WEEKEND THAT WAS

THE SOCIAL MEDIA PRESIDENT: "I doubt I'd be here if it weren't for social media. There is a fake media out there. I get treated very unfairly by the media ... I have friends that say oh, don't use social media. When I put it out, you put it immediately on your show. The other day I put something out. Two seconds later I'm watching your show, it's up." – President Trump, on "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo," discussing his frequent use of Twitter. WATCH

'SEINFELD' DOESN'T STAND THE TEST OF TIME: "I'm the first one to say that 'Seinfeld' can't work today because the cell phone would have killed it. It was about people engaging and thoughtfully engaging in minutia ... There were no cell phones in 'Seinfeld.'" – John O'Hurley, best known for playing wacky fashion designer J. Peterman on "Seinfeld," on "Watters' World," talking about why "Seinfeld" would not have worked in today's times. WATCH

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Target gears up for holidays with free shipping and gifts under $15.

J.P. Morgan reaches beyond its branches with new mobile account app.

7 changes to Social Security in 2018

NEW IN FOX NEWS OPINION

David Bossie: Conservative Senate candidates ready to take on the establishment in 2018

Does General Kelly feud mean it's time for national service or a draft?

The charitable health care racket -- Trump should slap new regulations.

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl Halftime Show more than a decade after Janet Jackson 'wardrobe malfunction.'

Harvey Weinstein leaves rehab after one week.

Kathy Griffin has ugly break with her lawyer over beheaded Trump pic.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

Fossilized teeth dating back 9.7 million years could 'rewrite' human history.

PHOTO: 'Shrek' gets a police ticket.

The fascinating sex life of Jonathan, the 186-year-old giant tortoise.

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway talks about his push for tax reform and the war of words with Rep. Frederica Wilson.

Hannity, 9 p.m. ET: Ivanka Trump sits down with Sean for a wide-ranging interview, from tax reform, coverage by an anti-Trump mainstream media and more!

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: From tax reform to health to North Korea, more of Maria's exclusive interview with President Trump.

Varney & Company, 9 a.m. ET: Former Reagan economic adviser Art Laffer on the chances of tax reform by the end of the year. Plus, Walking Dead Executive Producer David Alpert dishes on the new season.

On Fox News Radio:

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET to Noon ET: New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin takes on critics of White House Chief of Staff John Kelly. Howard Kittell, CEO of Andrew Jackson's Hermitage and historian Doug Wead draw parallels between Jackson and Trump. Jason Hall talks about his directorial debut in the new film, Thank You for Your Service.

#OnThisDay

2001: The nation's anthrax scare hits the White House with the discovery of a small concentration of spores at an offsite mail processing center.

1973: President Richard Nixon agrees to turn over White House tape recordings subpoenaed by the Watergate special prosecutor to Judge John J. Sirica.

1963: The Neil Simon comedy Barefoot in the Park, starring Elizabeth Ashley and Robert Redford, opens on Broadway.

Thank you for joining us on Fox News First! Enjoy your day and we'll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday morning.