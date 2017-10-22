Kathy Griffin has ugly break with her lawyer over beheaded Trump pic

Kathy Griffin is in another public feud, this time with a person thought to be a close ally. The star called out her former attorney, Lisa Bloom, prompting a response from the civil rights attorney soon after.

Bloom, who has a history of helping celebrities with legal matters and is currently representing Blac Chyna in her lawsuit against the Kardashian family, previously helped Griffin after her now infamous scandal involving a photo she took with a fake severed head of president Donald Trump.

The two previously appeared together at a press conference in which Griffin was meant to explain her outrage over the backlash her photo received both from the public and the president’s family. Bloom took specific issue with the fact that Griffin was being singled out by the high-profile family while other male artists weren’t.

Since that time, there seems to have been a falling out between the two women as Griffin took to Twitter on Saturday to dress down Bloom and demand her money back from her legal services.

“Dear @LisaBloom pls stop calling me. If you’d like to refund me the tens of thousands of $$ I wasted on your services maybe I’ll talk to you,” she wrote.

Soon after, Bloom posted a lengthy message to Twitter explaining what went wrong in that press conference, but making sure not to denounce her former-client.

“Kathy Griffin reached out to me after her Trump mask photo posted a few months ago and a few days later I had a press conference with her," Bloom wrote. "Her entire team (entertainment lawyer, criminal lawyer, and several others) approved in advance the statements she and I were going to make. Yet Kathy then during the press conference spontaneously chose to put aside the notes we had worked so hard on together. She said on camera “my notes are by the wayside and it’s all off the cuff” and then ad libbed. I was sorry she made that choice but I respected her right to speak as she saw fit. She was, as she always says, then widely panned for her comments. Now she blames me. She’s the only client I’ve ever had who chose to extemporize at a press conference rather than read from notes we prepared in advance.

“I got a lot of death and rape threats afterward and still do. I know Kathy has as well and I’m sure it’s unnerving.

“Kathy has now made a video about how women should stand together, and yet she’s attacked me, a lifetime women’s right attorney, and not the rest of her team, all of whom were men. This is sad, but I still believe that Kathy Griffin is one of the funniest comics alive, that she meant no ill will with the photo, and I wish her the best.”

Griffin has not yet responded and it’s unclear at this time what caused the celebrity to turn on her former lawyer.